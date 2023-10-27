US$40M wastewater treatment facility for Georgetown – Min. Croal

Kaieteur News – The government has announced plans for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant in Georgetown as part of efforts to address wastewater management.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Monday stated that the estimated cost for constructing the treatment facility is approximately US$40 million. “Technical proposals [for the project] are being pursued,” he said while delivering remarks at the opening of the 32nd Annual Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Conference and Exhibition being held at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown.

Minister Croal emphasised that wastewater management is often overlooked, yet it is a crucial aspect of our environmental responsibility. He added that inefficient wastewater treatment can harm both the environment and public health. “We must invest in modern, eco-friendly, wastewater treatment facilities to reduce pollution, safeguard the aquatic ecosystems and recycle water where possible,” the minister underscored.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme’s progress report for 2020 to 2021, nationally, 86 per cent of the population has access to at least basic sanitation. In Guyana, the Georgetown sewage water system is one of four sewage systems in the country and the largest, serving over 9,000 connected households. This system represents 22.8 per cent of the capital city’s population and 3.6 per cent of the national population.

In recent years, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has made significant advancements in sanitation and infrastructure across various villages and hinterland regions. Guyana is benefitting from the CReW+ Project, aimed at enhancing water quality and sanitation through innovative solutions and financing mechanisms. One focus is upgrading the sewage network and building a biodigester in Kwakwani, benefitting 2,500 residents and improving wastewater management.

Back in 2021, GWI has announced the piloting of a wastewater treatment plant at the Tucville sewer station. The project will allow the company, which operates and maintains the Georgetown and Tucville sewage systems, to assess the suitability and removal efficiency of the selected treatment processes. These treatment processes are eco-friendly and allow for water, nutrient, and energy recovery. (DPI)