Pink river dolphin present in the Rupununi – research reveals

Kaieteur News – Cited as a species that can form “an ecological link,” connecting Guyana to the Amazon basin, researchers are analyzing data which has so far indicated the presence of the endangered pink river dolphin in the waterways of the world-renowned, biodiversity-rich Rupununi wetlands.

According to a release from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Manari Ranch, Field Museum Chicago, and local field biologists, supported by the fund, conducted the “first environmental DNA (eDNA) survey” to assess the extent of the tooted whale in southern Guyana.

The dolphin is native exclusively to South America and previously was found to be present in several countries within the continent including Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador , Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. The WWF described “the first-of-a-kind research” as a “crucial undertaking” which it noted will provide valuable insight into the behaviour and distribution of this species in Guyana.

The research began in January this year and was undertaken by a team of experts, led by Guyanese field biologist, Indranee Roopsind, conservationist, Lissa Orella, and Rupununi locals Don Melville and Julian Orella.

According to the WWF, the team collaborated with conservation biologist, Dr. Lesley de Souza, who is a world-leading expert on aquatic species in The Amazon basin of the Field Museum Chicago and Dr. Sophie Picq, an expert on tropical fishes and eDNA sampling, to incorporate eDNA sampling for the project. Local community representatives from the Rupununi participated in the monitoring activities of the project with the support of the WWF, South America River Dolphins Initiative and other partner organisations. “Through partnerships with local communities and leveraging the power of science, we can make better progress in uncovering new insights into the lives of these fascinating animals and their vital role in the delicate ecosystems of the Rupununi region,” said Aiesha Williams, WWF-Guianas Country Manager, Guyana.

What the research team found

During the research, the team observed several pods of dolphins in the waterways of the Rupununi, the release said. It noted that Environmental DNA (eDNA) samples were collected in the dry season from 20 sites, with the presence of the pink river dolphin detected at 12 sites.

The study also saw the presence of 274 other classifications of living organisms, which represents a diverse range of species in the area. According to the release, a follow-up analysis of rainy season eDNA samples are currently being conducted. “The available data on the species, including extensive field observations, genetic analysis, and behavioural studies, will be incorporated into the comprehensive SARDI dashboard, which will serve as a central repository, complementing the data on the species from other range countries,” the release said.

According to the WWF, the Rupununi wetlands are critical for the survival of the surrounding communities, sustain vast ecosystems and serve as migration channels for the river dolphins moving from the Amazon to the biodiversity area during the wet seasons. The team of researchers said there is evidence which suggests that the dolphins are present in the Rupununi region throughout their lifecycle and even during the dry season. However, the team believes that more research is needed to determine if local populations of dolphins reside in the area throughout the year.

Local knowledge

Meanwhile, a survey done at the town of Lethem by the researchers, has determined that the younger generation has, “a limited understanding and connection with river dolphins.”

According to the release, this finding highlights the need for increased awareness and education among the younger generation to foster a greater appreciation and conservation of river dolphins. The WWF noted that since the 1980s, global river dolphin populations have plummeted by 73% due to a barrage of threats, including unsustainable fishing practices, hydropower dams, pollution from agriculture, industry and mining, and habitat loss.

It noted that the recent deaths of over 150 river dolphins in the Amazon’s drought-ravaged Lake Tefé show that climate change is becoming an increasingly severe threat to their survival.

“This study of dolphins in Guyana is a significant step forward in accelerating action towards protecting declining populations of river dolphins, as it comes at a time when WWF is also working to bring about positive change with the launch of its landmark initiative, the Global Declaration for River Dolphins, today in Colombia,” the WWF said.

It noted that the declaration has been adopted by 11 Asian and South American range states from Colombia to India. It aims to halt the decline of all river dolphin species and increase the most vulnerable populations.

The affirmation will scale up collective efforts to safeguard the remaining river dolphin species by developing and funding measures to eradicate gillnets, reduce pollution, expand research, and increase protected areas.