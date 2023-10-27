Perpetrators to be penalized for setting forests fires – Ministry of Natural Resources

Latest update October 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – As dry weather conditions persist, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) says anyone who is found to be responsible for lighting forest fires will be penalized in accordance with the law.
The ministry noted in a release that initial investigations have suggested that a majority of recent bush fires were man-made, deliberately set in some instances.
Recently the MNR and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) noted that there has been an increase of fires in the Bissaruni Area, Upper Demerara-Berbice Region, as well as other parts of the hinterland regions.
A recent report from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) revealed that the El Nino weather phenomenon, commonly known to as the ‘dry season,’ is expected to continue through December 2023.
The GFS said this year, firefighters have responded to 1,511 reports of grass and garbage fires. Since the start of the ongoing dry season in July this year, the GFS has received 894 reports.
In addition, the GFS said that garbage and grass fires pose serious risks to businesses, homes, and the livelihoods’ of citizens; they can cause damage to vegetation, including rainforest, which takes years to recover, plant and animal deaths, and erosion of creeks and wetlands.
This publication has reported about several bush fires which occurred this month, two of those being in Berbice, Region Six while another was reported in Region Nine.
