Perpetrators to be penalized for setting forests fires – Ministry of Natural Resources

Oct 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – As dry weather conditions persist, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) says anyone who is found to be responsible for lighting forest fires will be penalized in accordance with the law.

The ministry noted in a release that initial investigations have suggested that a majority of recent bush fires were man-made, deliberately set in some instances.

Bush fire that occurred at Brighton Village, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Recently the MNR and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) noted that there has been an increase of fires in the Bissaruni Area, Upper Demerara-Berbice Region, as well as other parts of the hinterland regions.

A recent report from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) revealed that the El Nino weather phenomenon, commonly known to as the ‘dry season,’ is expected to continue through December 2023.

Bush fire that destroyed all crops on farm in Region Nine

The GFS said this year, firefighters have responded to 1,511 reports of grass and garbage fires. Since the start of the ongoing dry season in July this year, the GFS has received 894 reports.

Bush fiire that destroyed all crops on Berbice farm

In addition, the GFS said that garbage and grass fires pose serious risks to businesses, homes, and the livelihoods’ of citizens; they can cause damage to vegetation, including rainforest, which takes years to recover, plant and animal deaths, and erosion of creeks and wetlands.

This publication has reported about several bush fires which occurred this month, two of those being in Berbice, Region Six while another was reported in Region Nine.

