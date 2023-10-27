Patterson sues state for $25M for breach of travel rights

Kaieteur News – Former Minister of Public Works and Opposition Member of Parliament, David Patterson, is seeking $25 million in damages for the violation of his fundamental right to travel.

On the evening of Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Patterson successfully cleared Immigration and Security checks at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in preparation for his flight to the United States. However, he was prevented from departing Guyana by immigration officials.

Patterson, represented by Attorney-at- Law, Nigel Hughes, conveyed his demand for damages through a letter dated October 10 to the Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, SC, citing the breach of his client’s constitutional rights and associated losses.

Despite repeated reminders from Patterson’s counsel about an order from Senior Magistrate Leron Daly granting him permission to travel, immigration officials persisted in denying his departure from Guyana. Hughes emphasised that Patterson’s trip was an official visit in his capacity as a member of the National Assembly, intending to engage with the US Black Congressional Caucus and present on Guyana. The lawyer contended that the actions of the Chief Immigration Officer intentionally disrupted his client’s official visit and presentations.

Given the gravity of this breach of Patterson’s protected rights and the order of Senior Magistrate Daly, the lawyer argued that his client is entitled to substantial damages. Additionally, the lawyer outlined that the Chief Immigration Officer’s admission of the breach of Patterson’s constitutional right under Article 148 of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana further justifies vindicatory damages.

The letter conveyed a notice to the Attorney General that legal action would be pursued if a response was not received within five days.

The Alliance For Change (AFC), had strongly condemned the incident, denouncing it as an act of victimization and discrimination against their representative and elected Member of Parliament, Patterson. AFC had claimed that a senior elected Government and PPP official, operating out of the Office of the President, had ordered Patterson’s travel prevention, considering it illegal and unconstitutional in a modern democratic society.