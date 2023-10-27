Kuwaiti firm wins contract to supervise road works on Linden Highway

Kaieteur News – Kuwaiti firm, Al-Habshi Engineering Consultants in joint venture with Guyanese company – CB& Associates Inc., has been awarded the contract to provide consultancy services for the supervision of the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to information released on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website on October 24, the agency awarded the contract to the firm to the tune of US$1,775,000. According to NPTAB Al-Habshi Engineering was established in 1994 and provides engineering consultancy services including Design, Master-planning, Supervision & Feasibility Studies further to the buildings and infrastructure disciplines. CB &Associates noted that it was registered back in 2014 and is a civil engineering and management consulting firm offering state-of-the-art engineering design services and construction administration to the private and government sectors.

The reconstruction of the highway is a project being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works. Government is yet to award a contract for the reconstruction of the highway. The Kuwaiti consultant would be responsible for the design review, construction supervision and general project management of the reconstruction of the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and contract administration throughout the project implementation process and thereafter, during the defects liability period.

Back in May this year the Government of Guyana and the Islamic Development Bank, signed a US$200Million Framework Agreement for the reconstruction of the highway. The project will see the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 73 kilometres of the Highway with two lanes undivided, nine bridges, six culverts with improved design, quality and standards.

The project also includes ancillary works and road corridor improvements providing essential public administration support, improved connectivity with communities, roadside and other facilities. The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is a 73 kilometres-long two-lane highway that runs between Soesdyke and Linden in Guyana. The East Bank Public Road connects Soesdyke with Georgetown.