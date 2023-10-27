Guyana calls on IPU to condemn Venezuela’s aggression on border controversy

Kaieteur News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC has called on the Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly in Luanda, Angola to condemn the actions of the Republic of Venezuela, and demand that the country respects the legal process of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Attorney General is part of Guyana’s Parliamentary delegation attending IPU’s 147th Assembly this week in Angola. The IPU is one of the oldest and largest associations of Parliaments in the world. It comprises of 180 Parliaments across the globe. “The Bahamas was accepted as the 180th member of the Union at the 147th meeting of the Assembly currently taking place in Luanda, Angola under the theme “Parliamentary Action for Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions” pursuant to Sustainable Development Goal 16 of the United Nations.

After addressing a number of issues, including the importance of the Rule of Law to Justice and Democracy, Guyana’s Minister of Legal Affairs connected the theme of the conference with Guyana’s border controversy with Venezuela. “Time is of the essence,” Attorney General Nandlall declared as he inform the IPU of the Guyana-Venezuela issue

“Much has been said about the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza and conflicts elsewhere. However, I wish to place on the record, a situation which is evolving in my country, Guyana, where the Republic of Venezuela proposes to pass a referendum in that country on the 3rd of December, 2023, seeking to annex to Venezuela, more than two thirds of Guyana’s sovereign territory,” Nandlall said.

He noted that this reckless and unlawful move is intended to further Venezuela’s baseless claim to Guyana’s territory – a dispute long settled by Arbitration in 1899. “Venezuela perseveres with this illegal conduct despite that this issue is pending between the two States at the International Court of Justice upon the direction of the UN Secretary General. Actions like these not only undermine public institutions but engender conflicts and violate the very thematic fundamentals of this conference,” the AG told the parliamentarians gathered there. In the circumstances, Nandlall called on the IPU to condemn the actions of the Republic of Venezuela and demand that Venezuela respect the legal process of the International Court of Justice. Kaieteur News understands that delegates from many countries have since expressed their support for and solidarity with Guyana in respect of its border controversy with Venezuela. Efforts will be made to have these expressions of support formalised.