Govt. to spend over $160M to rehabilitate health facilities in Region Nine

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana is gearing up to spend over $160M to rehabilitate the Sand Creek, Annai and Karasabai hospitals in Region Nine.

This was revealed during the recent opening of bids by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) which revealed that upgrade works for the Karasabai health facility is estimated to cost $75M, while at Sand Creek, the works is pegged at $85M. The allocated funds will also be spent on extension of the facilities.

Back in September during a visit to Region Nine, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had mentioned that the government is planning to have the health facilities in the three villages be converted into district hospitals. He stated that this would ensure residents residing in these districts receive additional health services including surgery, thus eliminating the need for long travel to the Lethem Regional Hospital or the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC).

“All these projects have already been designed, I think they’re at the stage now where they’re getting the contractors in and very soon, they’ll start the construction,” the minister was quoted as saying in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article.

The health minister had also noted, “In addition to resources that we’ve put into the region, at Sand Creek, we’re going to invest about $85 million to upgrade that facility so that it would have a theatre, a recovery room and all the amenities that we can do surgery there.”

Below are the companies and their bids which were revealed by NPTAB:

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Rehabilitation and extension of Annai District Hospital, North Rupununi.

Rehabilitation and extension of Karasabai District Hospital.

Rehabilitation and extension of Sand Creek District Hospital.

Ministry of Public Works

Emergency reconstruction of Jumbie Bridge, Region Eight.

Emergency reconstruction of Three Friends Bridge, Region 10.

Parliament of Guyana

Construction of two guard huts.

Supply and installation of a security camera system on Public Buildings.

Supply and installation of four electronic swing gate system.