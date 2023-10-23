Latest update October 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

We gat thieves wah does steal from themselves

Oct 23, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In Guyana we gat some real kleptomaniacs.  They’ll steal anything that isn’t nailed down, and if it is possible, they might just take the nails too.

We have some barefaced thieves in this country. Dem would go into a police station, ask to use the toilet and steal the toilet fittings. At one time, we used to say  drugs was responsible for this type of behaviour, but now it becoming clear that we gat some thieves who would steal from themselves. They just can’t help themselves and it gat nothing to do with substance abuse

Deh had a time when dem junkie used to jump yuh fence and steal yuh plants.  This spate of petty theft forced one of the major investments in home renovations: people started to raise their fences and to barricade them with razor wire.

We have some early risers who does walk around the neighborhood and raid the residents’ flower plants.  One day one of these flowers’ thief was intercepted and asked what planned to do with the stolen flowers. His answer was “Religious wuk!”

But what really boils the blood of the good folks in Guyana is the audacity of pet thieves. Puppies and kittens mysteriously vanish, leaving heartbroken children in their wake. It’s a heartless crime to steal a child’s beloved pet, and to whisk away an innocent animal from the comfort of its familiar surroundings. These days yuh does not only have to have your pet on a leash, yuh does also have to ensure that de leash is strong enough and secured with a chain and padlock because the next thing yuh know, is that yuh find de leash but de animal gone.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 20, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo giving away the bird you have in your hand for 2 in the bush!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Vieira focused on Caribbean Clash of Champions title with ENet bike

Vieira focused on Caribbean Clash of Champions title with ENet bike

Oct 23, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – With Guyana’s fastest telecommunication network ENet in his corner, Superstock biker Matthew Vieira is supremely confident of emerging victorious in the highly anticipated ENet...
Read More
Guyanese Golf Course Designer Aleem Hussain featured in International Magazine

Guyanese Golf Course Designer Aleem Hussain...

Oct 23, 2023

Countdown draws nearer for Hamilton Green Inter-Ward KO Tourney 2023

Countdown draws nearer for Hamilton Green...

Oct 23, 2023

Karate Master Woon-A-Tai blesses new IKD Headquarters

Karate Master Woon-A-Tai blesses new IKD...

Oct 23, 2023

Enterprise dethroned in quarterfinal stage – Semifinalists decided

Enterprise dethroned in quarterfinal stage...

Oct 23, 2023

Harpy Eagles looking to resume winning ways versus dangerous Leewards

Harpy Eagles looking to resume winning ways...

Oct 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]