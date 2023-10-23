We gat thieves wah does steal from themselves

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In Guyana we gat some real kleptomaniacs. They’ll steal anything that isn’t nailed down, and if it is possible, they might just take the nails too.

We have some barefaced thieves in this country. Dem would go into a police station, ask to use the toilet and steal the toilet fittings. At one time, we used to say drugs was responsible for this type of behaviour, but now it becoming clear that we gat some thieves who would steal from themselves. They just can’t help themselves and it gat nothing to do with substance abuse

Deh had a time when dem junkie used to jump yuh fence and steal yuh plants. This spate of petty theft forced one of the major investments in home renovations: people started to raise their fences and to barricade them with razor wire.

We have some early risers who does walk around the neighborhood and raid the residents’ flower plants. One day one of these flowers’ thief was intercepted and asked what planned to do with the stolen flowers. His answer was “Religious wuk!”

But what really boils the blood of the good folks in Guyana is the audacity of pet thieves. Puppies and kittens mysteriously vanish, leaving heartbroken children in their wake. It’s a heartless crime to steal a child’s beloved pet, and to whisk away an innocent animal from the comfort of its familiar surroundings. These days yuh does not only have to have your pet on a leash, yuh does also have to ensure that de leash is strong enough and secured with a chain and padlock because the next thing yuh know, is that yuh find de leash but de animal gone.

Talk half. Leff half.