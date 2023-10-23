Vieira focused on Caribbean Clash of Champions title with ENet bike

Kaieteur Sports – With Guyana’s fastest telecommunication network ENet in his corner, Superstock biker Matthew Vieira is supremely confident of emerging victorious in the highly anticipated ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions on November 5 at the South Dakota Circuit.

Vieira’s Yamaha R6, fully branded by ENet, was unveiled on Friday evening at Outside Lounge, MovieTowne, with much pomp and ceremony.

The unveiling was followed by an official tune up party hosted by Vieira, dubbed ‘Pit Stop.’

“ENet has the fastest service right now and the best service, so it’s only fitting to have the best rider right now in Guyana…so that’s why they chose me,” the #48 biker boasted.

Vieira, who was joined by Chief Executive Officer of ENet Vishok Persaud at the unveiling, is a firm favourite to win the Superstock category, having accumulated 118 points, 50 more than his nearest rival and cousin Stephen Vieira.

Kevin Persaud (60), Heemand Boodhram (45) and Shem Chattersingh (20) round out the top five heading into the season-finale.

Fuelled by Guyana’s leading telecoms provider, Vieira is determined to stay at the peak of the points table, as his sole aim is to repay ENet’s investment by copping the championship.

“That’s what we’re really working for,” he said.

Fans are in for a hugely competitive showdown, with overseas riders expected from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States of America and the United Kingdom to challenge the locals.

Close to 20 bikers have registered for the event, which will get underway at 11:00h with rivalry in Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Starlet Cup, Sports Tuner, Street Tuner and Superstock and Supersport bikes.

Pre-sale tickets are available at G$3,000 (adults) and G$1,000 (children).