Latest update October 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Vieira focused on Caribbean Clash of Champions title with ENet bike

Oct 23, 2023 Sports

Matthew Vieira with his ENet branded bike moments after it was unveiled on Friday evening at MovieTowne

Matthew Vieira with his ENet branded bike moments after it was unveiled on Friday evening at MovieTowne

Kaieteur Sports – With Guyana’s fastest telecommunication network ENet in his corner, Superstock biker Matthew Vieira is supremely confident of emerging victorious in the highly anticipated ENet Caribbean Clash of Champions on November 5 at the South Dakota Circuit.

Vieira’s Yamaha R6, fully branded by ENet, was unveiled on Friday evening at Outside Lounge, MovieTowne, with much pomp and ceremony.

The unveiling was followed by an official tune up party hosted by Vieira, dubbed ‘Pit Stop.’

“ENet has the fastest service right now and the best service, so it’s only fitting to have the best rider right now in Guyana…so that’s why they chose me,” the #48 biker boasted.

Vieira, who was joined by Chief Executive Officer of ENet Vishok Persaud at the unveiling, is a firm favourite to win the Superstock category, having accumulated 118 points, 50 more than his nearest rival and cousin Stephen Vieira.

Kevin Persaud (60), Heemand Boodhram (45) and Shem Chattersingh (20) round out the top five heading into the season-finale.

Fuelled by Guyana’s leading telecoms provider, Vieira is determined to stay at the peak of the points table, as his sole aim is to repay ENet’s investment by copping the championship.

“That’s what we’re really working for,” he said.

Fans are in for a hugely competitive showdown, with overseas riders expected from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States of America and the United Kingdom to challenge the locals.

Close to 20 bikers have registered for the event, which will get underway at 11:00h with rivalry in Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Starlet Cup, Sports Tuner, Street Tuner and Superstock and Supersport bikes.

Pre-sale tickets are available at G$3,000 (adults) and G$1,000 (children). 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 20, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo giving away the bird you have in your hand for 2 in the bush!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Vieira focused on Caribbean Clash of Champions title with ENet bike

Vieira focused on Caribbean Clash of Champions title with ENet bike

Oct 23, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – With Guyana’s fastest telecommunication network ENet in his corner, Superstock biker Matthew Vieira is supremely confident of emerging victorious in the highly anticipated ENet...
Read More
Guyanese Golf Course Designer Aleem Hussain featured in International Magazine

Guyanese Golf Course Designer Aleem Hussain...

Oct 23, 2023

Countdown draws nearer for Hamilton Green Inter-Ward KO Tourney 2023

Countdown draws nearer for Hamilton Green...

Oct 23, 2023

Karate Master Woon-A-Tai blesses new IKD Headquarters

Karate Master Woon-A-Tai blesses new IKD...

Oct 23, 2023

Enterprise dethroned in quarterfinal stage – Semifinalists decided

Enterprise dethroned in quarterfinal stage...

Oct 23, 2023

Harpy Eagles looking to resume winning ways versus dangerous Leewards

Harpy Eagles looking to resume winning ways...

Oct 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]