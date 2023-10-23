Three shot during Diamond robbery

…bandit relieves victim of gun, gold chain

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating a robbery in which a 45-year –old gold miner and his two friends were shot during a robbery at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to the police, around 02:45 hrs on Sunday, Aubrey Benjamin was at ‘Tya’s Bar-b-Que and Cheese Please’, located at 10th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme when he was attacked by a lone gunman . He was relieved of a 38 penny-weight gold chain valued at $300,000 and a black Taurus 9mm pistol with ten matching 9mm rounds.

Police described the assailant as a slim-built male about 5ft 10 inches tall.

Police said investigations disclosed that Benjamin was at the food business, which is located at the corners of the Diamond Public Access Road and 10th Avenue Diamond Housing Scheme, along with two friends. The trio was consuming alcoholic beverages.

The men then exited the shop and were standing outside, while preparing to go home. Benjamin, who was armed with his licensed firearm, was then attacked by the perpetrator who approached him from behind.

The assailant snatched Benjamin’s chain, and said: “I taking this.” The perpetrator also drew a gun from his waist and discharged rounds in the victim’s direction, hitting him on his left shoulder, police noted.

The man’s friends also sustained gunshot wounds during the attack. One of the men was hit on his upper left thigh and the other on his lower right leg.

Police said during the attack Benjamin tried to run away in the southern direction, and whilst doing so, he tried to draw his firearm to defend himself. However, he fell to the ground due to his injury. The suspect then took the man’s firearm and escaped in an unknown direction.

Benjamin entered his car and proceeded to the Golden Grove Police Station, where he made a report. He and his two friends were rushed to the Diamond Hospital, where they received medical attention. Their conditions are all listed as stable.

Several persons were contacted and interviewed by the police and according to the lawmen, the area where the robbery occurred was also canvased for closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Checks were made for the perpetrator, but he was not located, the police added. Investigations are ongoing.