Pedal cyclist killed after accident with bus

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old pedal cyclist was around 07:30hrs on Sunday killed following an accident with a minibus at Jonestown, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Police identified the dead boy, Varesh Mangal, of Lot 60 Good Hope Mahaica. The bus driver alleged that Mangal had ridden into his path along the road at Jonestown but relatives are saying otherwise.
Police said that a minibus BZZ 55-53 and the pedal cyclist were both proceeding west along the southern driving lane of Jonestown Public Road, Mahaica, ECD when Mangal, allegedly swerved right.
The bus could not slow down and knocked Mangal off his bicycle.
He was reportedly killed on the spot.
Police have arrested the driver and conducted a breathalyzer test on him but he had no alcohol in his body.
Investigations continue.
