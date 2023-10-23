Motorcyclist dies in Haslington accident

…pillion rider hospitalised

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old motorcyclist died on Saturday night following an accident at Haslington, East Coast Demerara ((ECD).

Dead is Rene Anthony Sheo, of Lot 12 Nabaclis, ECD. Alex Mayers, a 30-year-old, who was the pillion rider on the motorcycle, was hospitalized after sustaining injuries about his body.

According to the police, around 23:00 hrs on Saturday, Sheo was riding his motorcycle bearing registration CM 1832 when he crashed into a hire car bearing registration HD 2439, which was driven by a 62-year-old from Cove & John , ECD.

Investigations disclosed that the hire car was proceeding east along the northern side of the pubic road when the driver alleged that he stopped, looked, and saw the way was clear and proceeded to turn south.

Police said when the man was turning his vehicle, he felt an impact on its left side front door, which caused the motorcyclist and pillion rider to fall onto the roadway. The men sustained injuries their bodies as a result of the collision.

The injured men were picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where Sheo was pronounced dead on arrival. Mayers is receiving treatment.

Police said neither the motorcyclist nor the pillion rider were wearing safety helmets at the time of the crash.

The driver of the hire car was subjected to a breathalyzer test, however no trace of alcohol was found in his system. He is in police custody assisting with investigations.