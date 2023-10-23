Men on a Mission celebrates one –year anniversary with march through the city

Kaieteur News – On Sunday, the Men on a Mission (MoM) initiative celebrated its one year anniversary with a walk along the streets of the city. The initiative, which is the brainchild of President Irfaan Ali, aims to imprint on men, the importance of responsibility while moulding them into role models.

The walk saw the participation of Anand Persaud, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Brigadier Omar Khan and members of the disciplined services. The walk ended at Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands.

The MoM has made significant contributions across Guyana in all 10 administrative regions since its establishment last year. Through the initiative, a number of houses were built for those in need, while the group has provided mentoring and counselling amongst other forms of assistance to the populace.

On Sunday, the Chief of Staff said, “This mission is meant to continue because while we would have achieved significant successes this year, there is more to be done. As members of the joint service, we were already in that mode of being men with a mission to defend, protect, and promote peace in our society.”

Khan also noted that the initiative will help to foster the changes necessary to the nation’s men and as time passes it well become stronger and have a greater impact as the joint services recruits more men.

Clifton Hicken Commissioner of Police (ag) said that, “As we move forward, we must account for the changes and the impact we’ve made in society. This Men on a Mission movement is indeed picking up momentum, I think based on the turnout of this morning’s march, it speaks wonders, wonders for the movement of the Men on a Mission.”

During MoM’s launch October last year, President Ali said the initiative aims to eradicate hunger, uplift men who are emotionally and socially affected, and to help them function effectively in every aspect of society.