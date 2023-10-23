Karate Master Woon-A-Tai blesses new IKD Headquarters

– Project hits 90% completion

Kaieteur Sports – The International Karate Daigaku (IKD) Headquarter has reached a significant milestone, following a religious blessing ceremony held on Saturday. The headquarter building at Block XXX Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara is now nearing its completion with 90% of work completed. The event drew members, instructors, and dignitaries from all corners of the globe, marking a momentous step forward for the prestigious martial arts institution.

The a state-of-the-art facility which sits on a one-acre plot of land will soon be the new home for the IKD and its devoted practitioners. The event, which combined tradition with modernity, brought a sense of spirituality and unity to the martial arts community.

Sensei Frank Woon Tai Dan 10th Dan, head of the IKD, expressed his gratitude for the progress and the spiritual dimension the Budokan brought to their practice. “This is a momentous occasion for all of us. Our martial arts journey has been about more than just combat; it’s about fostering respect, discipline, and harmony,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by a diverse group of members, from young white belts to seasoned black belts, representing the worldwide community of the IKD. Some of the members shared their excitement and anticipation about the Budokan. According to Woon-A-Tai, “This Budokan signifies the culmination of hard work and dedication. It will offer us world-class training facilities and a space to strengthen our spirits.”

After the religious blessing, attendees were given an exclusive tour of the 90% completed Budokan, led by the project’s chief contractor, Peter Campayna. The facility boast its soaring ceilings, with five (30×105 feet) dojo’s, office spaces, changing rooms, modernized washrooms, stores, as well as a spacious instructor’s longue.

The International Karate Daigaku Budokan is expected to be completed by early next year, and the entire martial arts community is eagerly anticipating its grand opening.