Harpy Eagles looking to resume winning ways versus dangerous Leewards

CWI CG United Super50 Cup…

Kaieteur Sports – After suffering a tough loss in the last round, the Guyana Harpy Eagles will need to reroute their course towards victory, this time looking to return to their winning ways at the expense of a dangerous Leewards Islands team.

A shift to the famous Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, should provide a bit of fresh air for the Eagles who were outplayed recently by their foes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

Batting has been ordinary to date for Guyana, as the Eagles will require more from the left-hand pair of West Indies batsmen, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Chandrapaul Hemraj, at the top of the order.

Another Windies talent, Shimron Hetmyer, had gotten some decent starts thus far, but bigger scores are needed from the dynamic left-hander especially coming off a loss.

Other core batsmen such as Vice-Captain Tevin Imlach along with pinch-hitting all-rounders, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, are all under the microscope as they are due for big runs after looking good in their recent times in the middle.

The last defeat at the hands of Trinidad, should make the Guyanese team more dangerous but with not much coming from their batters as yet, Leewards could fancy their bowling attack to help give them the edge.

With a class spin department featuring Rakeem Cornwall and Hayden Walsh Jr. the speedsters Oshane Thomas and Alzarri Joseph are among the most lethal quicks in the Caribbean.

With 4 core West Indies bowlers and a few key operators like left-arm spinner Daniel Dooram, who had 3 wickets in the last game, to backup the frontline bowlers, Guyana will need to be cautious about their approach.

The Leewards batting is also a huge threat, with Cornwall, Kieran Powell, Keacy Carty, Jahamar Hamilton, Justin Greaves and even Walsh, who had an unbeaten 55-ball 60, showed his capability with the bat as it relates to the depth of the Islands squad.

Should the Eagles batting collapse again or the be kept at a minimal, it will be up to the mix of spinners in captain Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair, to apply 30 overs of pressure.

Harpy Eagles fast-bowlers Romario Shepherd, Nial Smith and Sherfane Rutherford have been amongst the wickets and will play a big role with the new ball second change, when they face a quality batting line.

Action between the two sides bowls off at 9:00h while Barbados and the West Indies Academy will also headline today’s Double Header, over at the Sir Frank Worrel Ground, also starting at 9:00h.