Guyanese on Gaza developments

Editorial….

Kaieteur News – We are amazed at the outpouring of concern, interest, and outrage at what is going in Gaza, which sees the Israelis and Hamas locked in lethal battle. We are proud to note that so many Guyanese have stopped what they are doing, come out publicly, and take stands against wrongdoing, injustice, and violence. Protesting the loss of innocent civilian lives on both sides, and what is a most uneven conflict pitting the equivalent of David against Goliath. The media spaces have been alight with comments made and postures taken, and they all have their relevance, their place. There has even been a protest, which is the icing on the cake, a statement on the spirit of Guyanese, when the occasion is right.

It is just as amazing to appreciate how Guyanese bury their heads in the sand, and how energized they can become over what is vitally sensitive in another man’s house, while their own house is in a deplorable state. It is our position at this publication that working diligently and wisely to put our own house in order first empowers every citizen to then take authoritative stances on the troubling issues that plague other places and people. But of that Guyanese will not hear, do not wish to be near to, and give quick, impatient dismissal. On the testing and possibly bankrupting issues in this country, the majority of Guyanese are filled with indifference, grounded in malaise. But on the disturbances of others, especially in foreign places, there is energetic outcry, and fierce passion.

In the first place, it is safe to rage against atrocities in the Gaza. No toes are stepped on in the local arena, no political leadership corns mashed. In the second, top ruling political figures welcome the anxieties over foreign affairs, are delighted by Guyanese distracted by what is going on elsewhere. Any conflict or development anywhere (outside of Guyana) that arouses the wrath of citizens is a positive for local politicians because it gives them breathing space, gives them a pass, for the time being. When Guyanese occupy themselves with serious matters in other countries, they lose sight of the crucial issues that call for nonstop and concentrated attention and energy here.

This country’s natural resources gifts stand at the pinnacle of the pile of burning issues calling for intense focus. Are those entrusted with the serious responsibility of managing those gifts prudently and skillfully for the best benefits for the Guyanese people? Is their stewardship sound and encouraging, or has it been of what is riddled with inconsistencies at best, and apparent malfeasances, at worst? Have political leaders on both sides of the divide put differences aside to deliver what fulfills the hopes and aspirations of Guyanese? Have those leading the way been competent and dependable, or have they been about what is cunning and lacking in straightforwardness? Have they moved to address weak areas and close known loopholes, or have they continued with what accrues to the benefit of foreign investors, to the detriment of locals?

When the answer is in the affirmative to any of those questions, the parts that are positive for Guyana, then Guyanese politicians in government and Opposition have done well for Guyanese. There would be the record and results to support any such claim. With that to boost their spirits and confidence, Guyanese are then in the best position to speak to truth for others and their harrowing situations. True enough that Palestinians are oppressed and forced to exist in a state of borderline impoverishment, and not just as a consequence of the horrors of the last week. But half of the Guyanese population scrap around to make ends meet, with an oppressive oil contract, and a government seeking to silence them for objecting to its provisions and conditions. Guyanese must be immersed in these things.

Charity and empathy begin at home, and when citizens get the most out of what they have been given, they are then in a stronger position to lend a helping hand and a strong voice to what is going on anywhere, anytime. Unfairness breeds resentments which spawn violence. Dealing justly and partnering honestly are usually what guarantees peace and progress.