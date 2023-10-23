Guyanese Golf Course Designer Aleem Hussain featured in International Magazine

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese Golf course designer and arguably the country’s top golf coach Aleem Hussain has received International recognition for the revolutionary design he created with the Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-Hoop, as the leading Golf Course Architecture magazine carried a two page article about Hussain’s innovative approach to Golf. It took over two months for News Editor Richard Humphreys to diligently research the information for this detailed article.

Golf Course Architecture and golfcoursearchitecture.net is the definitive source of information for the golf course architecture industry and is supported by the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, the American Society of Golf Course Architects, the European Golf Course Owners Association and Golf Environment Organisation, and covers golf architecture stories from around the world.

GCA took notice as over the past few years, the landscape of golf in Guyana has been challenged and transformed by Hussain in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts and the Priority Programme. Hundreds of learners have been trained to take and pass golf as a PE elective at CSEC examinations and thousands are being given instruction through Hon. Minister Priya Manikchand’s initiative to have every child experience a sport during their formative years.

It was in response to Hon. Minister Manikchand’s desire to ensure that children didn’t have to travel long distances and could have easy and low cost access to playing facilities that the new model of golf course was designed by Hussain.

Head of the Priority Programme Saeed Zameen congratulated Hussain on his remarkable achievement and said, “these facilities, planned for several regions are centrally located, low maintenance and can be used for other sport and recreational activities which will benefit communities around Guyana.”

The article, which can be accessed at https://www.golfcoursearchitecture.net/digital/magazine/issue74/30/ speaks about Hussain’s bold vision to make golf more in line with traditional sports and change the way the average person can access the sport.

In response to requests for a comment, Hussain responded that “the best is yet to come with lots of projects in the pipeline that will happen very quickly.” The Westside Golf Course is set to host the 2023 Guyana Amateur Golf Open Championship later this year as it’s first major tournament.