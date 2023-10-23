GEMS Inc. publishes 15th Edition of ‘Guyana Where & What’

…pocket-size tourist guide tells ‘everything’ about Guyana

‘Guyana Where & What,’ a pocket-size tourist-guide which started out two decades ago as a mere idea, has blossomed into its 15th edition.

The mini-tourist guide is published by General Executive Management Services Inc. (GEMS Inc.) and according to a release, it is the brainchild of its publisher and editor, Gem Madhoo-Nascimento.

The latest edition was released recently.

Kaieteur News – GEMS stated that, “World Cup Cricket in 2007 inspired the first publication and since then without fail, a new edition has graced the magazine stands of many tourism resorts, tour operator destinations, hotels, guests houses, travel agencies, airports, Expos, Regional and International trade fairs and mega tourism events hosted by the various Ministries”.

Although World Cup Cricket 2007 marked the beginning of the guidebook’s publication, Gem Madhoo told Kaieteur News that ‘Guyana Where & What’ started out as an idea some 20 years ago.

Madhoo said, “We have large magazines but nothing in a pocket size so I felt it would be a welcome addition to our tourism material available for visitors.”

The book contains almost everything there is to know about Guyana. It introduces the country, explains the government’s structure, and even sheds light on Venezuela’s claim of the county of Essequibo.

‘Guyana Where & What’ also has information on how to get to and around the Land of Many Waters and it shares knowledge of the country’s people, culture and festivals. The guidebook also contains a directory to assist tourists in finding the best travel agencies, restaurants, hotels, inns, banks or even government offices. There is also content about popular entertainment spots, best places to dine, exciting places to visit such as resorts, bird watching paradise, etc.

The valuable pieces of information it contains and its small size, has made ‘Guyana Where & What’ a popular mini magazine not only among tourists but even locals.

“The response has always been overwhelming,” Madhoo said about the latest edition, while adding that keeping the guidebook in publication for all these years has not been without challenges.

One of main challenge faced is the lack of sponsors to support the magazine’s publication and circulation.

“Sponsors pay for the printing because it’s free distribution and many years I print with very little or no surplus to compensate me for the time I put into it,” she explained.

Nevertheless, Madhoo said she will persevere and work hard to publish future editions of ‘Guyana Where & What.’

“Maybe one day, maybe sooner than later, sponsors would be clamoring to get their ad into it,” she said of the magazine.

While Madhoo awaits sponsors, she is trying to make the pocket guidebook into a mini-tourism directory by listing all the facilities that are registered with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA).

According to GEMS Inc, the 140-page guide book, “provides an exceptionally useful guide for the many visitors to our shores whether on holiday or business.”

It also comes with a detailed map of Georgetown and Guyana to assist visitors to “wind their way around the city and country.”

There is also an electronic copy of ‘Guyana Where and What’ available online at www.guyanawhereandwhatonline.com