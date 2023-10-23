Fifth Edition of the “Who’s Who in Guyana Business” Directory unveiled

– Over 250 companies featured

Kaieteur News – ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. (ACI) on Friday simultaneously unveiled the fifth edition of the “Who’s Who in Guyana Business” Directory and the revolutionary Caribbean Trade Center.

The center is located in McDoom, Guyana and Friday’s occasion marked an exceptional intersection of opportunity and vision.

Who’s Who in Guyana Business Directory: A Beacon for Investment in Guyana

On Friday, October 20, 2023, the spotlight shone on the fifth edition of the “Who’s Who in Guyana Business” Directory, a cornerstone resource specifically designed for organizations seeking to invest in strategic alliances within Guyana. The directory is meticulously organized by economic sectors, offering a tailored layout of company profiles, contact information, and photographs of key players within their organizations, including directors, senior executives, and management.

This publication is more than a directory; it’s a guiding light for investors, a roadmap to strategic collaborations, and a comprehensive overview of Guyana’s vibrant business landscape. Over 1,000 companies and organizations across 14 key sectors are showcased, testifying to the diversity and dynamism of the Guyanese economy.

Unveiling of the Directory

During the event, attendees had the privilege of witnessing the unveiling of the directory’s front cover, which symbolizes Guyana’s journey toward a brighter future. The cover vividly portrays national pride and innovation while narrating the story of transformational projects that will shape Guyana’s destiny.

Notable Speeches by UK High Commissioner, Jane Miller and Dr. Peter Ramsaroop

UK High Commissioner Mrs. Jane Miller, OBE delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing her unwavering support for the Who’s Who in Guyana Business Directory and its role in showcasing Guyana’s remarkable development.

Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment (Go Invest), took the stage to express his astonishment at the transformation of Guyana, making a poignant reference to President Ali’s One Guyana Initiative and the pivotal role that the “Who’s Who” directory plays in bringing this vision to life.

To get featured and learn more about the Who’s Who in Guyana Business directory, visit: https://whoswho.gy/ or call (592) 223 – 5583.

Caribbean Trade Center: Pioneering Business Development in the Caribbean

ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. also introduced the Caribbean Trade Center (CTC), a revolutionary hub designed to be the cornerstone for business innovation and partnership across the Caribbean.

Nestled in McDoom, the Caribbean Trade Center is more than a physical space; it offers a full-suite solution for businesses of all sizes aiming to scale, innovate, and integrate within the dynamic Caribbean market.

CTC features fully furnished office spaces, meeting and conference rooms, coworking spaces, business support services, networking opportunities, and training facilities. It aspires to catalyze economic transformation in the Caribbean, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders in a vibrant community committed to building a more prosperous Caribbean.

To learn more about the Caribbean Trade Center, visit https://actioninvest.org/ctc/ or call (592) 223 – 5583.