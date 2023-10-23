Enterprise dethroned in quarterfinal stage – Semifinalists decided

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Football Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – A new Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Champion will be crowned this year following the critical defeat of the defending champion, Enterprise, in their quarterfinal round on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

It was Potaro Primary that delivered the decisive blow that halted Enterprise’s title defense with a painstaking 1 – 0 score line in the first match of the day. Michael Telemaque’s (6’) first half goal was the lone strike that did the job for the team from Region 7.

After Potaro secured the first semifinal spot, West Ruimveldt booked the second boarding pass with a hard-fought win against Den Amstel that ended on penalty kicks. Following a 1 – 1 full time score, West Ruimveldt held their nerves to win 3 – 2 in the penalty shootout.

The two sides battled to a goalless first half before Ossafo Abrams pushed Den Amstel ahead in the 23rd minute. Eight minutes later, West Ruimveldt was able to find the equaliser as Teon Francis’ goal kept their hopes alive heading into the penalty shootout.

Redeemer latched onto the penultimate semifinal spot with an impressive display of grit as they defeated St. Stephens 3 – 2. Kareem Milton (6’ & 10’) struck twice early in the first half to give St. Stephens the upper hand despite Adiel Hamilton’s 7th minute goal for the opposition.

However, the second half completely belonged to Redeemer, as they marked the equaliser in the 29th minute, compliments of Jarel Richards then gained the lead for the first time when David De Costa scored the decider in the 30th minute.

The day’s final game saw the 2022 runner-up, St. Pius, defeat Marian Academy 2 – 0 to make the semifinal cut. Daniel Chesney put his side ahead in the first minute of play then Aaron Vasconcellos made it a two-possession game in the 15th minute, which proved too much for the opposition.

This Saturday, October 28, the semifinal round is scheduled to be contested at the same venue along with the placement matches for quarterfinalists that lost.

Edition ten of this Unicomer-sponsored event is organised by the Petra Organisation with support from the MoE, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Football Federation, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.