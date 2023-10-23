Countdown draws nearer for Hamilton Green Inter-Ward KO Tourney 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The highly-anticipated football event of the year is finally here. The annual Hamilton Green’s Cup which was initially scheduled for March of this year will now kick off Sunday, October 29 – November 12. After a lengthy wait, players and fans alike can now anticipate the start of some thrilling nine-a-side Inter-Ward knockout football action.

The competition promises to be a feast for football enthusiasts, with fierce rivalries, dazzling goals, and unforgettable moments. All matches will be played at the iconic Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, a sacred ground where countless football legends have graced the turf.

The tournament will feature some of the top teams such as Sophia, Mahaica, Pouderoyen, Festival City, Dem Amstel, Timehri, Soesdyke, Vengy FC, Herstelling, Airy Hall, West Side Spartans, North East La Penitence, Sparta Boss, Belle West Stars, Bent Street, Uitvlugt, Beterverwagting (BV), Liliendaal, Back Circle, Wales, Kitty, Crane, Road Warriors, Sara Lodge, Gold is Money, No.1 All Stars, Agricola, Albouystown, Ann’s Grove, Mocha, Stabroek Bailers and Paradise Invaders.

From the traditional powerhouses to the emerging underdogs, the competition promises a diverse array of teams with unique playing styles and stories. Each ward will be vying for the coveted championship trophy, as well as neighbourhood bragging rights, along with an impressive $500,000 cash prize. Tournament runners-up will take away $250,000, while third and fourth-place finishers will walk away with $150,000 and $100,000, respectively.

The knockout format ensures that every match is a high-stakes showdown, with no room for error. From the opening whistle to the final moments, the games promise end-to-end action and drama. Each team will consist of nine players, one of which will be the goalkeeper. The duration of the match shall be thirty (30) minutes, divided into two (2) equal halves of fifteen (15) minutes each with a halftime Interval not exceeding seven (7) minutes.

The competition will feature a plethora of talented players, some of whom are on the cusp of professional careers. Keep an eye out for stars, such as; Rahim Angus, Jonathan Conyers, Kelsey Benjamin, Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson and many others.

The opening night is set to see eight exciting matches as Sophia takes on Mahaica at 18:00 hours, followed by the clash between Pourderoyen and Festival City and witness an exciting battle between Den Amstel and Timehri, Soesdyke will also take on Vengy FC. In game five, Herstelling will tackle Airy Hall, West Side Spartans go up against North East La Penitence, Sparta Boss will match skills with Belle West Stars and Bent Street will take on Uitvlugt.