3rd Energy Conference billed for February 2024

Kaieteur News – The third edition of Guyana’s premier Energy Conference and Expo has been rebranded as the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, and is set to be held in February 2024, organisers of the event announced last week.

The event, which brings together stakeholders within the industry, is billed for the Guyana Marriott Hotel from February 19 – 22, 2024 under the theme: “Fueling Transformation and Modernisation.”

The conference brings together industry experts, policymakers, general stakeholders, and operators to B.U.I.L.D their network, insights for projects -both public and private- and the opportunity to meet with international investors”

“It seeks to Build new business relationships and strategic alliances, provide Updates on projects in Guyana, give Insights on critical developments, Link companies to all major purchasers and Develop timely and useful information to help businesses strategise,” the organisers said.

The event fosters the growth and creation of strategic alliances among companies and industry experts and it was noted that participants will be able to network with key stakeholders including operators, international service companies, government agencies and government officials.

“After the success of two previous events in 2022 and 2023, the Secretariat saw it necessary to broaden its platform to include the focus on a number of industries for potential investment, such as health, information, communication technology, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, and mining,” the conference organisers further highlighted.

The conference secretariat said, along with its partners, they are proud to welcome all participants, keynote speakers, policymakers, local and international industry experts. In 2023 the event saw some 1,200 attendees, 60 speakers –international and local, 180 exhibitors and 30 sponsors in 2023 participating. The event in 2024 is expected to surpass these records.

Registration is now open and participants and those interested in sponsorship opportunities, are encouraged to book their spots early for the main conference, exhibition, and other events.

On the secretariat’s website, interested persons can download and complete their respective registration forms.

Registration for the four-day event not only caters for in-person attendees (international, CARICOM and local delegates), but also provides a platform for delegates to attend virtually. Registration closes on February 10, 2024.

Exhibitions are hosted simultaneously with the main conference and various packages for exhibitors are available.

For more details on the agenda and news about the conference, please visit: www.guyanaenergy.gy or download the app (Guyana Energy) to support the powering of Guyana’s future. The organizers noted that interested persons can also follow the secretariat’s social media pages for regular updates.