Latest update October 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

3rd Energy Conference billed for February 2024

Oct 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The third edition of Guyana’s premier Energy Conference and Expo has been rebranded as the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, and is set to be held in February 2024, organisers of the event announced last week.

The event, which brings together stakeholders within the industry, is billed for the Guyana Marriott Hotel from February 19 – 22, 2024 under the theme: “Fueling Transformation and Modernisation.”

The conference brings together industry experts, policymakers, general stakeholders, and operators to B.U.I.L.D their network, insights for projects -both public and private- and the opportunity to meet with international investors”

“It seeks to Build new business relationships and strategic alliances, provide Updates on projects in Guyana, give Insights on critical developments, Link companies to all major purchasers and Develop timely and useful information to help businesses strategise,” the organisers said.

The event fosters the growth and creation of strategic alliances among companies and industry experts and it was noted that participants will be able to network with key stakeholders including operators, international service companies, government agencies and government officials.

“After the success of two previous events in 2022 and 2023, the Secretariat saw it necessary to broaden its platform to include the focus on a number of industries for potential investment, such as health, information, communication technology, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, and mining,” the conference organisers further highlighted.

The conference secretariat said, along with its partners, they are proud to welcome all participants, keynote speakers, policymakers, local and international industry experts. In 2023 the event saw some 1,200 attendees, 60 speakers –international and local, 180 exhibitors and 30 sponsors in 2023 participating. The event in 2024 is expected to surpass these records.

Registration is now open and participants and those interested in sponsorship opportunities, are encouraged to book their spots early for the main conference, exhibition, and other events.

On the secretariat’s website, interested persons can download and complete their respective registration forms.

Registration for the four-day event not only caters for in-person attendees (international, CARICOM and local delegates), but also provides a platform for delegates to attend virtually. Registration closes on February 10, 2024.

Exhibitions are hosted simultaneously with the main conference and various packages for exhibitors are available.

For more details on the agenda and news about the conference, please visit: www.guyanaenergy.gy or download the app (Guyana Energy) to support the powering of Guyana’s future. The organizers noted that interested persons can also follow the secretariat’s social media pages for regular updates.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 20, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo giving away the bird you have in your hand for 2 in the bush!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Vieira focused on Caribbean Clash of Champions title with ENet bike

Vieira focused on Caribbean Clash of Champions title with ENet bike

Oct 23, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – With Guyana’s fastest telecommunication network ENet in his corner, Superstock biker Matthew Vieira is supremely confident of emerging victorious in the highly anticipated ENet...
Read More
Guyanese Golf Course Designer Aleem Hussain featured in International Magazine

Guyanese Golf Course Designer Aleem Hussain...

Oct 23, 2023

Countdown draws nearer for Hamilton Green Inter-Ward KO Tourney 2023

Countdown draws nearer for Hamilton Green...

Oct 23, 2023

Karate Master Woon-A-Tai blesses new IKD Headquarters

Karate Master Woon-A-Tai blesses new IKD...

Oct 23, 2023

Enterprise dethroned in quarterfinal stage – Semifinalists decided

Enterprise dethroned in quarterfinal stage...

Oct 23, 2023

Harpy Eagles looking to resume winning ways versus dangerous Leewards

Harpy Eagles looking to resume winning ways...

Oct 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]