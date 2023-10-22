Timehri man jailed for larceny

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old man of Lot 30 Timheri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) will spend the next three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty on Friday to a “Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny” charge.

The man, identified as Ken Geoms, appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The court heard that Geoms broke into the house of a Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man and stole several items.