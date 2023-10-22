The Nyah Foundation – Guyana embarks on youth empowerment, transformation journey

Kaieteur News – The Nyah Foundation – Guyana, a non-profit organisation whose mandate is dedicated to empowering and supporting the country’s youth, is embarking on a “Journey of Youth Empowerment and Transformation.”

The group was formed in August 2020 with an unwavering commitment to support and empower the youth, particularly during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

The name “Nyah,” derived from the Swahili language, signifies ‘Lustrous, Goal/Purpose,’ reflecting our mission to illuminate the path for the younger generation, the body said.

At its genesis, The Nyah Foundation primarily comprised a group of CXC students on the cusp of adulthood, striving to navigate life’s complexities. However, the foundation temporarily paused its activities to reevaluate its approach, the group noted.

It said the challenges faced during this hiatus underscored the critical importance of youth empowerment. “It is at that juncture when young individuals must chart their own course, figure out their identities, aspirations, and the mark they wish to leave on the world. The absence of guidance from teachers or parents, coupled with the harsh realities of the world, can be an arduous journey.”

In August 2022, The Nyah Foundation embarked on a rejuvenated mission with renewed dedication.

“Our aim is crystal clear – to secure the financial, emotional, mental, and, most importantly, spiritual well-being of our youth, guiding them along a path of positivity and purpose. We are wholeheartedly committed to ensuring that young minds have every opportunity to improve their lives in every conceivable way,” the body stated.

Unlike those who seek mere publicity and superficial recognition, The Nyah Foundation is resolutely focused on empowering youth to fulfill their divine purpose and achieve their dreams, the group said.

“We are not content with merely providing a meal to street children; we aim to empower them by offering opportunities for employment and self-sustainability. Our mission is to enact real change, create a better future, and restore hope for those who have lost faith in themselves.”

The Nyah Foundation said it stands ready to do whatever it takes to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the Guyanese youths.

“We invite partners, sponsors, and the community to join us in this noble cause. Together, we can build a brighter future for the next generation,” the group said.