The need for speed

Kaieteur News – Buddy, yuh won’t believe wha’ we seeing on dem roads in Guyana lately! It look like the trucks in dis country are getting ready for the South Dakota Circuit motor race all by themselves. Dem boys say, maybe we need to introduce a whole new category: drag racing for them big rigs!

Yuh see, it ain’t no secret, dem trucks been speeding like they deh in a race already. We talking ’bout some serious speed! The way they driving, it’s like they practising for a drag meet right there on our highways. We got to wonder if they got nitrous in dem tanks or something. Yuh gat to clear de way when dem coming through.

Every day, we hearing the police talking ’bout hundreds of charges being laid for speeding and reckless driving. But when you look at the tens of thousands of vehicles in this country, it’s like scraping the top of the problem with a toothpick. Dem boys saying it’s like trying to empty the Atlantic Ocean with a bucket.

Now, while the traffic authorities busy announcing them charges, maybe it’s time they consider giving some of them speeding trucks a thorough check. We talking about some inspections on their brakes, ’cause if they flying down the road like that, they better have brakes made of vibranium. Otherwise, we looking at some serious accidents waiting to happen, meh friend.

So, keep yuh eyes peeled when you out on them Guyanese roads, ’cause these trucks ain’t joking around. It’s like a Fast and Furious movie out there, and we just hope they don’t turn our highways into a blockbuster action scene. Dem boys saying, “Buckle up, Guyana, ’cause dem trucks got need for speed!”

