Oh Beautiful Guyana

Waterfalls Magazine – This past week several landmarks in the capital city was featured on the OneTravel.com blog.

Titled ‘Georgetown Oases: Exploring the Green Spaces of Guyana’s Capital’, the blog explores some of the capital’s scenic views. Below are some of the ‘green spaces’ which were featured on the blog.

The Botanical Gardens

Nestled amid the vibrant cityscape of Georgetown lies one of the Caribbean’s most expansive tropical gardens. Spanning 185 acres, the Botanical Gardens are a verdant oasis, showcasing a vast collection of tropical flora ranging from exotic palms to delicate orchids. But there’s more to this garden than just its plant life. Within its confines, a small zoological park emerges, offering glimpses of Guyana’s native fauna, including the majestic harpy eagle and the gentle manatees, often seen gracefully swimming in the ponds.

The park also features themed sections, such as the palm garden and lily pond, provide curated experiences for visitors. With its lush landscapes and diverse inhabitants, the garden is not just a place for botanical enthusiasts but also a haven for picnickers, bird watchers, and anyone looking to reconnect with nature amidst the urban sprawl.

The Promenade Gardens

In the heart of Georgetown, a Victorian-style sanctuary awaits. The Promenade Gardens, established in the late 19th century, is a testament to meticulous landscape design, brimming with vibrant flower beds and manicured lawns. As you wander through the gardens, you might stumble upon historical statues and memorials, the most iconic being that of Queen Victoria.

Besides the visual appeal, the gardens are a hub for cultural festivities, especially during national holidays. Couples, captivated by its beauty, often select this picturesque backdrop for their wedding photographs. Whether you’re seeking a serene spot for evening contemplation or a dive into the city’s history and culture, the Promenade Gardens is the place to be.

The National Park

A blend of open meadows, dense forest patches, and recreational nooks, the Guyana National Park offers a refreshing escape just north of Georgetown’s center. Covering about 170 acres, it’s more than just a park – it’s a reflection of the diverse landscape and history of Guyana. Key landmarks commemorate significant events like the Berbice Slave Uprising.

While history enthusiasts unravel stories of the past, fitness aficionados can be seen jogging or cycling along its trails. Families gather for picnics, children laugh on playgrounds, and on special occasions, the park transforms into a venue for concerts and competitions.

Independence Arch and Square of the Revolution

Symbols of Guyana’s quest for freedom and identity, the Independence Arch and the nearby Square of the Revolution are more than just landmarks – they are testimonies to a nation’s indomitable spirit. Dominating Brickdam, the Independence Arch stands illuminated at night, a beacon for all who pass by.

A stone’s throw away, the Square of the Revolution houses the iconic “Cuffy” or 1763 Monument, representing the spirit of rebellion and the fight for rights. Throughout the year, this area echoes with gatherings, commemorations, and events, drawing locals and tourists alike. It serves as a poignant reminder of Georgetown’s resilience and its journey towards becoming the city it is today.