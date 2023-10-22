Local firm in partnership with Kuwaiti Company win US$1.2M contract to redesign Belfield to Rosignol road

Kaieteur News – Guyanese firm SRK’Engineering in joint venture with Abuljebain Engineeirng Consultants Office (AECO) –Kuwaiti Company has won the US$1,224,802 consultancy for the redesigning of the existing road network from Belfield, East Coast Demerara (ECD) to Rosignol, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

This was revealed recently by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

This project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works.

Abuljebain Engineering Consultants, according to its website is a “multidisciplinary consulting firm typified by its talented architects and engineers.”

“Under Kuwaiti ownership, AECO has offices in Kuwait, Dubai, Lebanon, Jordan, Cyprus, the United Kingdom, Southern Africa, West Africa, Central Africa, and the Middle East which empowers it with international reach coupled with local insight,” the website said while noting that it provides Engineering Consultancy Services to International Clients through adopting excellence standards, providing latest technology, hiring qualified staff and continuously improving their competence, ensuring green engineering and corporate responsibility.

The upgrade of the road between Belfield and Rosignol has been a project long in the pipelines. The road widening and redesign project was intended to be a continuation of the East Coast Road Widening and Expansion Project, which was commissioned in 2020.

The ECD road expansion and widening project was supposed to have two components: a four-lane expansion from Better Hope to Annandale, and an upgrade to the existing two-lane road from Annandale to Belfield.

In 2019, it was reported that the Government had received a Grant of Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) 500,000 from the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to undertake a Technical and Economic Feasibility Study for the Redesign of the Belfield to Rosignol Road Network.

The study was said to solve the issues of deteriorating roads, poor drainage and road safety along the Belfield to Rosignol stretch of roads. The redesign of the network would ensure enhanced capacity of the roads, strengthen trade and economic development and facilitate new and improved interactions among farming communities. It will also reduce delays and increase user satisfaction.