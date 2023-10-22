Inter-Guiana Games 2023 confirmed for November 17 – 19

Kaieteur Sports – The host nation of the 2023 edition of the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG), Suriname, has officially confirmed November 17 – 19 as the dates for the highly anticipated event.

This was done by the Surinamese government, which resulted in the immediate confirmation of participation from Guyana and French Guiana.

The historic event, which was initially earmarked for October, was postponed for several weeks owing to a dearth of fiscal resources from the Surinamese administration.

The above-mentioned situation, which was initially related by the country’s Director of Sport, Gordon Tjouw Ngie Touw, to his Guyanese and French Guiana counterparts, has now been remedied. Suriname previously staged the 2017 edition, which was the last iteration before the five-year hiatus.

An inspection of the facilities in conjunction with an official meeting amongst the directors of sports of the participating nations will occur on Thursday in Paramaribo. The aforementioned forum is being conducted to concretize the game’s logistical apparatus.

Meanwhile, the eight disciplines that will be contested are: chess, futsal, football, lawn tennis, swimming, basketball, volleyball, and athletics.

The two disciplines that have been removed from the initial list of 10 sports following a request from the hosts are table tennis and badminton.

The staging of respective international competitions in the aforesaid disciplines during the same window is the primary reason for their removal from the competitive list.

A meeting with the representatives of the associations and administrators of the competing sports will be conducted on Monday by the National Sports Commission.

Guyana’s Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle, said, “The confirmation of this important platform is welcome news to all the participating nations, which understand that its overall importance goes beyond the competitive realm, as it acts as a vital unifier amongst a historically and culturally linked people.”

“The Government of Guyana is fully committed to maintaining this avenue given its developmental and social value, and that this is evident and unequivocal given the role played in its resuscitation after five years of dormancy,” he added.

The IGG was first held in 1967 and is traditionally staged on an annual basis. However, the games were rekindled last year by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government following a five-year hiatus, a period that encompassed the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 edition on local soil featured over 400 athletes and coaches.

The IGG not only showcases the future young athletes of the three countries, but it also serves as a cultural and educational platform. The IGG helps forge unity, trust, and understanding among the peoples of the Guianas.