Hundreds of Guyanese join worldwide protests in support of Palestine

Latest update October 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Hundreds of Guyanese marched the streets of Georgetown on Saturday in protest against the inhumane treatment meted out to Palestinians.
Saturday’s march mirrored marches held globally in support of Palestine.
As the participants walked the city streets, they chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free… Free Palestine! Free Palestine!”
After the walk, they assembled at the Square of the Revolution where several prominent persons spoke.
One speaker said, “We cannot remain silent with what we see going on with our brothers in Palestine.”
The man accused the “Zionist Israel” of committing Genocide.
The speaker said that world leaders are standing by silently and watching as thousands of Palestinians are being slaughtered.
“We live in a world of double standard”, he said while questioning, “where is the humanity?”.
Meanwhile, Saudia Ferouz said, “At this moment in our seen reality, Gaza is experiencing genocide before our very eyes,” while adding, “Israel has cut off food, water, and fuel to a population of 2.3 million civilians.”
Ferouz reminded that more than 4,500 Palestinians have been massacred by Israel in the last 14 days alone.
“More than 1500 of those deaths were children. More than 1.2 million people have lost their homes,” she stated.
Recent statistics put together, by Euro-med Human Rights Monitor, more than 4000 Palestinians have been killed, “including 1,413 children and 806 women, with approximately 3,420 civilians among the dead.
More than 15,000 additional Palestinians have been injured in various ways, with more than half of them being children and women.
Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor concluded that Israel is committing complex war crimes in the Gaza Strip. The organisation reiterated that these crimes represent serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes under the Fourth Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilians.
Jagdeo giving away the bird you have in your hand for 2 in the bush!
Oct 22, 2023By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – After the spectacular opening ceremony of the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Guyanese athletes Raekwon Noel, Desmond Amsterdam, Priyanana...
Oct 22, 2023
Oct 22, 2023
Oct 22, 2023
Oct 22, 2023
Oct 21, 2023
Kaieteur News – More than three and a half years into President Irfaan Ali’s tenure, his government Guyana has... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]