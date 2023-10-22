Cariah’s carnage helps Red Force sink Harpy Eagles by 114 runs

CG United Super50 Cup 2023…

Kaieteur Sports – Yannick Cariah smashed a fiery half-century and snared 5 wickets to inspire Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a commanding 114 run win over rivals Guyana Harpy Eagles, following last night’s showdown at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Batting first turned out good for the home team as they posted a 290-8 50 overs, thanks to the trifecta of half-centuries from Kjorn Ottley (52), skipper Darren Bravo (51), and Yannick Cariah, who blasted 71 off 48 not out.

Joshua Da Silva (27) and Jason Mohammed (26) were the two other main scorers for Trinidad. Pacers Romario Shepherd (2-43) and Sherfane Rutherford (2-55) and captain Veerasammy Permaul (2-57) led Guyana’s bowling.

The spin duo of Kevin Sinclair (1-43) and Gudakesh Motie (1-49), aided their slightly more successful teammates to help the Eagles keep the score under 300.

The Harpy Eagles failed to chase their target and as a result was kept to 176 all out in 33.3 overs. Guyana’s batting never took off with all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford ending as the leading scorer for the Eagles with a brisk 30 off 28 .

Spinner Yannick Cariah starred with 5-34 while veteran off-spinner Sunil Narine chipped in with 2-18.

The spinners got into action during their power-play session, as Guyana openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul (19) and Chandrapaul Hemraj (21), along with the middle-order vice-captain Tevin Imlach (26) and Shimron Hetmyer (24), managed starts but failed to convert their starts.

Rutherford smacked 2 fours and 2 sixes in what seemed like a counterattack before he falling to Cariah.

Sinclair had a gritty 20 and Quentin Sampson (13) but they all succumbed to the mixture of spin and pace, with Cariah leading the way, as the Red Force completed a solid win.