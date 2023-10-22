Brother saves sisters as grandmother perishes in Berbice fire

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old boy on Saturday saved his sisters from their burning house at St. Magdalene Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six but his grandmother perished.

Dead is 85-year-old Sharon Austin. The fire reportedly started after 04:00hrs and destroyed Austin’s two-storey wooden home which she shared with her daughter and grandchildren.

Reports are that Austin, her daughter and grandchildren were inside the house sleeping when the fire engulfed the building.

Kaieteur News learnt that Austin was sleeping in the upper flat with her two granddaughters, ages 14 and 7 while her grandsons were in the bottom flat with their mom.

The boys were reportedly awakened by sounds coming from upstairs.

One of the boys ran upstairs to see what was going on and found his sisters trying to open the door while shouting “fire”.

He managed to pull them out and get them to safety but did not return in time to rescue his grandmother. When he returned to the upper flat, his grandmother had already collapsed at the door and the entire flat was consumed by the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service said that it received a call around 04:19hrs that the family’s home was on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames.

An investigation was conducted and according to the Fire Service officers, the deadly blaze was caused by an overheated electric fan.

“The Fire Department wishes to extend condolences to the relatives and friends of Sharon Austin”, the Fire Service said.