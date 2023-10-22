Banks DIH/GT Beer 5/5 cricket tournament

East Coast edition of 5-overs aside cricket tournament launched

Kaieteur Sports – Banks DIH on Friday bowled off it’s East Coast edition of the GT Beer sponsored 5/5 Tapeball cricket tournament, with almost half a million in cash, prizes, trophies up for grabs.

Saturday’s launch at the Enmore Community Center Ground saw GT Beer Brand Manager Dwayne Bristol outlined the tournament’s rules, direction and overall aim, to the respective players and a few players who were in attendance.

Bristol outlined that the company which hasn’t been an avid sponsor of the sports sector in Guyana, believes that that tournament will target the basic community grassroots demographic.

The concept is to promote the sport on a 5 overs aside basis where averages community cricketers can field teams form their areas with 7 players per team representing their respective East Coast based areas. 1st place takes home $400k with cash prizes for 2nd and 3rd place along without individual prizes at stake.

The competition currently has their Essequibo leg in progress with logistics according to Bristol, going as planned.

The Banks DIH executive hinted at a national playoffs which is slated for 2024 ,with eventual county winners facing off for a $1 million grand cash prize.

Bristol further explained that the company,moreso the brand were taking into consideration the religious period and as such have structured their dates to accommodate players who will be observing such religious practices.

Overall the aim is to establish a cricket presence in the community, with the GT Beer Brand driven towards giving back to the community. The company also identified giving back to the community which plays a huge role in development, which entails financial and social aspects, as the driving forces behind the competition.

The tournament is also geared towards fan interaction with a number of giveaways in store for cricket fans in attendance.

The format will be played under simple rules, 5 overs aside, with 7 players per team. The competition features 3 group rounds Team with highest will advance.

Advancing teams will play in the Quarter and Semi-finals. A 3rd place playoff match is also on the cards, with the Final match set to be played under lights.