$59M contract awarded to construct another mortuary at Mahdia

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has awarded a $59 million contract to QA Civil Works for the construction of another mortuary facility at Mahdia, Region Eight.
Four contractors initially submitted bids for the contract and QA Civil Works was awarded the $59, 948, 763 contract.
When bids for the project were opened back in September, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project was estimated to cost some $69,969,795.
Speaking to Kaieteur News just recently about the new mortuary at Mahdia, the Region’s Regional Executive Officer (REO) Peter Ramotar said, “It is not like if we have a problem at the mortuary but its more that we are adding capacity,” he mentioned.
Kaieteur News understands that the new $59 million facility will be in the vicinity of the burial site. Ramotar mentioned that when persons go to the burial area, there is no proper place they have to put away the dead.
According to the REO, over the years, the community attempted to establish a similar facility near the cemetery.
“It is going to be a mortuary with some space for like a little chapel or mourning area,” the REO commented.
The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the winning contractor are yet to sign the contract for the start of the project.
