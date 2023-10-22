Latest update October 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$59M contract awarded to construct another mortuary at Mahdia

Oct 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has awarded a $59 million contract to QA Civil Works for the construction of another mortuary facility at Mahdia, Region Eight.

Four contractors initially submitted bids for the contract and QA Civil Works was awarded the $59, 948, 763 contract.

When bids for the project were opened back in September, the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development project was estimated to cost some $69,969,795.

Speaking to Kaieteur News just recently about the new mortuary at Mahdia, the Region’s Regional Executive Officer (REO) Peter Ramotar said, “It is not like if we have a problem at the mortuary but its more that we are adding capacity,” he mentioned.

Kaieteur News understands that the new $59 million facility will be in the vicinity of the burial site. Ramotar mentioned that when persons go to the burial area, there is no proper place they have to put away the dead.

According to the REO, over the years, the community attempted to establish a similar facility near the cemetery.

“It is going to be a mortuary with some space for like a little chapel or mourning area,” the REO commented.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the winning contractor are yet to sign the contract for the start of the project.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 16, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

Jagdeo giving away the bird you have in your hand for 2 in the bush!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Guyanese athletes fall short on day four of Pan Am Games

Guyanese athletes fall short on day four of Pan Am Games

Oct 22, 2023

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – After the spectacular opening ceremony of the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, Guyanese athletes Raekwon Noel, Desmond Amsterdam, Priyanana...
Read More
Cariah’s carnage helps Red Force sink Harpy Eagles by 114 runs

Cariah’s carnage helps Red Force sink Harpy...

Oct 22, 2023

26 attend FIFA Rap/Futsal Referee Course in Georgetown

26 attend FIFA Rap/Futsal Referee Course in...

Oct 22, 2023

Inter-Guiana Games 2023 confirmed for November 17 – 19

Inter-Guiana Games 2023 confirmed for November 17...

Oct 22, 2023

Banks DIH/GT Beer 5/5 cricket tournament

Banks DIH/GT Beer 5/5 cricket tournament

Oct 22, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner hits 163 as Australia beat Pakistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner hits 163 as...

Oct 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Languishing in limbo

    Kaieteur News – More than three and a half years into President Irfaan Ali’s tenure, his government Guyana has... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]