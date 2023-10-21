Youths to benefit from US$4.5M Agri Entrepreneurship Project

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with One Guyana Agriculture Inc., CNOOC, Hess and ExxonMobil Guyana, on Friday launched a US$4.5M Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme that will see 300 youth benefitting.

The project was launched at the opening of the Agri Investment Forum and Expo being held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC).

The beneficiaries will hail from Regions Two, Five and Ten.

The project is aimed at revolutionising agriculture in the Caribbean by setting new standards and practices along with the introduction of cutting edge technology, to ensure economic prosperity.

Marketing Director of One Guyana Agriculture Inc. Clebert Wade, in his remarks said that, “This hydroponic project is rooted in innovation, shade house technology and it holds the key of addressing the dual imparities of increasing agriculture production, while reducing the environmental footprint and creating opportunities for young people.”

Wade concluded, “Today we stand at the intersection of innovation, agriculture and sustainable development. This expansion or phase two will be established in regions two, region five and region ten. This represents not only a monumental step forward for Guyana but a shining example of collaboration and investment by Exxon Mobil into the sustainable development of agriculture in Guyana.”

He added that the project is testament to the collective commitment to address the pressing issues of food security, climate change and economic growth.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of One Guyana Agriculture Inc. Teesha Mangra said that the entity recently embarked on a journey under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali, to empower the youth.

Mangra noted that focusing initially on shade houses with the aim of training and empowering young people to become owners of agricultural businesses and to contribute to the increase in domestic production while ultimately reducing the country’s food importation bill.

“Together we are really finding the agricultural landscape of our region, we are not just growing crops, and we are growing opportunities, knowledge and sustainable practices that will shape our future, our nation’s future. To the youths who have been the beneficiaries, and will be the beneficiaries of this programme I want you to know that this expansion is as much your achievement as it is ours. Your dedication, enthusiasm, and hard work have inspired us all,” she said.

The Agri Investment Forum and Expo will conclude on Sunday.