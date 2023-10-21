South African athletes for 2023 South American 10K

…over 150 athletes confirmed for November 5 event

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s leg of this year’s South American 10km Classic is poised to draw international athletes from as far afield as South Africa, as disclosed by James Cole, General Secretary of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG).

According to Cole, the annual event, scheduled for Sunday, November 5, has piqued the interest of runners from various countries, including Brazil, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Guadeloupe, and, notably, South Africa, making its debut appearance in the competition.

With over 150 competitors expected to participate in the 21st edition of this event, the AAG anticipates fierce competition, particularly among senior male and female athletes vying for the coveted first prize of US$1000 and other incentives.

The winners of these races will also receive medals crafted from Guyana’s renowned gold.

The top four finishers in both the senior male and female categories will be rewarded with cash prizes, with the first, second, third, and fourth runners-up pocketing US$1000, US$600, US$400, and US$200, respectively, in addition to trophies.

Junior athletes (ages 16-20) and Masters (Women 35+), Men (40-55), and (56 and above) will also be acknowledged with trophies and cash prizes.

The top four junior athletes will receive vouchers or grants valued at US$100, US$75, US$50, and US$25, while the top four Masters (Women 35+), Men (40-55) will be awarded GY$20,000, GY$12,000, and GY$8,000, respectively. Masters (56 and above) top three finishers will collect GY$15,000, GY$1,000, and GY$5,000 in that order.

The event is scheduled to commence at 15:00hrs from Barrack Street, proceeding along the University of Guyana (UG) road before returning to the starting point for the finish.

“The formal launch is imminent and the Technical Manual will be out on Sunday” Cole said.

In the previous edition of the South American 10K race, Attoya Harvey and Winston Missigher emerged as the victors.

Winston Missigher clinched the top spot with a time of 32 minutes and 25.9 seconds (32:25.9), earning him the US$1,000 prize and an impressive 18-karat gold medal. He faced a fierce challenge from Suriname’s Janiek Pomba (32:32.6).

Odwin Tudor secured the third position with a time of 32 minutes and 42.1 seconds (32:42.1). Marlon Nicholson completed the race in fourth place (33:46.1), while Matthew Gordon followed closely behind in fifth place (34:11.1).

On the women’s side, Harvey crossed the finish line in 41 minutes and 57.7 seconds (41:57.7), outpacing Abidemi Charles (second), Joanna Archer (third), Tia Azore (fourth), and Jelesa Wright (fifth) to secure the victory.