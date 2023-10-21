Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Semi-final passes to be booked today

Oct 21, 2023 Sports

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Edition ten of the Unicomer-sponsored Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament enters the quarterfinal stage today when the final-eight spring into action at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

At noon (12:00hrs), the Petra Organisation-organised event kicks off with the first match which will feature the defending champion, Enterprise Primary, going head-to-head with the impressive Potaro Primary.

An hour later (13:00hrs), the second encounter of the four-match card is set to unfold between West Ruimveldt Primary and Den Amstel Primary.

Marian Academy’s team is billed to collide with the 2022 runner-up and former champion, St. Pius, in the penultimate showdown of the day at 14:00hrs.

After that, Redeemer and St. Stephens will take centre field to decision who secures the last semi-final spot up for grabs. Their clash commences at 15:00hrs.

Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca takes a photo op with team member Lavern Fraser-Thomas following Thursday’s press briefing.

Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, Troy Mendonca takes a photo op with team member Lavern Fraser-Thomas following Thursday’s press briefing.

Meanwhile, the teams that concede defeat today will not be eliminated, but move on to play for final placement (5th – 8th) when the tournament resumes next weekend at the same venue.

On Thursday, the Petra Organisation hosted a simple press briefing at Spice Garden, located in Brandsville Hotel, where they gave a brief update of the tournament’s status heading into the final stretch.

Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, said, “I think we have had a very exciting tournament thus far; we hardly had any lopsided-games. I think this year we have seen a serious level of maturity from most teams and I believe the teams that are in the quarterfinals deserve to be there. So we anticipate some very good match-ups this Saturday.”

Mendonca also took the time to extend his gratitude to everyone who has played their part in the successful hosting of the tournament this season.

The Unicomer-sponsored event is also supported by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Football Federation, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sport.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 16, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

THIS IS MADNESS TO THE MAX GOING ON IN GUYANA!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner hits 163 as Australia beat Pakistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner hits 163 as Australia beat...

Oct 21, 2023

BBC Sport – David Warner’s superb 163 inspired Australia to a 62-run victory over Pakistan as they breathed life back into their World Cup campaign. Warner shared a stand of 259 for the...
Read More
Pompey out of Pan Am Games

Pompey out of Pan Am Games

Oct 21, 2023

Familiar rivals meet, as fireworks expected today at Tarouba 

Familiar rivals meet, as fireworks expected today...

Oct 21, 2023

Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues continue tomorrow

Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First...

Oct 21, 2023

BCB and NPG Packaging and Plastics Inc launch 20/20 Cricket tournament for Upper Corentyne teams

BCB and NPG Packaging and Plastics Inc launch...

Oct 21, 2023

Semi-final passes to be booked today

Semi-final passes to be booked today

Oct 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]