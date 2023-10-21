Semi-final passes to be booked today

Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Edition ten of the Unicomer-sponsored Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament enters the quarterfinal stage today when the final-eight spring into action at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
At noon (12:00hrs), the Petra Organisation-organised event kicks off with the first match which will feature the defending champion, Enterprise Primary, going head-to-head with the impressive Potaro Primary.
An hour later (13:00hrs), the second encounter of the four-match card is set to unfold between West Ruimveldt Primary and Den Amstel Primary.
Marian Academy’s team is billed to collide with the 2022 runner-up and former champion, St. Pius, in the penultimate showdown of the day at 14:00hrs.
After that, Redeemer and St. Stephens will take centre field to decision who secures the last semi-final spot up for grabs. Their clash commences at 15:00hrs.
Meanwhile, the teams that concede defeat today will not be eliminated, but move on to play for final placement (5th – 8th) when the tournament resumes next weekend at the same venue.
On Thursday, the Petra Organisation hosted a simple press briefing at Spice Garden, located in Brandsville Hotel, where they gave a brief update of the tournament’s status heading into the final stretch.
Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, said, “I think we have had a very exciting tournament thus far; we hardly had any lopsided-games. I think this year we have seen a serious level of maturity from most teams and I believe the teams that are in the quarterfinals deserve to be there. So we anticipate some very good match-ups this Saturday.”
Mendonca also took the time to extend his gratitude to everyone who has played their part in the successful hosting of the tournament this season.
The Unicomer-sponsored event is also supported by the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Football Federation, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sport.
