Rampersaud, Hussain score centuries in opening round

BCB/Kris Jagdeo 20/20 Second Division Tournament 2023-Lower Corentyne

Kaieteur Sports – A brilliant innings from national Under 19 all-rounder Jonathan Rampersaud was the highlight of the opening round of the Berbice Cricket Board Kris Jagdeo 20/20 Second division tournament for teams in the Lower Corentyne sub area. Rampersaud struck seven massive sixes and a similar amount of boundaries in his 106 versus Kennard’s Union while the promising Ari-Afrizal Kadir scored 97 for Albion versus Chesney. Veteran Imran Hussain also scored 109 for Jai Hind in the opening round.

Scores in some of the matches played are:

Rose Hall Town Bakewell defeated Kennard Memorial team by 41 runs at the Area H ground

Batting first, Rose Hall Town Bakewell scored 176 for 4 off their 15 overs as the match was reduced due to a late start. Matthew Pottaya scored 26 and Troy Matterson 20. The visitors in reply, reaching 135 for 6 when their overs finished with S. Seelall scored 38, T. George 30 and R. Ragnauth 33 top scoring. The best Bowler for RHT Bakewell was Romesh Bharrat with 2 for 11.

Rose Hall Town Tigers defeated Guns and Cannon by four wickets at the Area H ground. Guns and Cannon amassed 160 for 4 from their 18 overs with former national junior play Arif Chan scoring 83 with five sixes and four boundaries. He received support from Ravi Narine 29 and G. Outar 17. Lucus Arthur took 2 wickets for eight runs.

In reply, Rose Hall Town Tigers reached 162 for 6 in 16.5 overs with Joshua Ramsammy to scoring with 67 including 2 sixes and 4 boundaries. He received solid support from Lucus Arthur with an unbeaten 41 and Mahendra Charran 23. Bowling for Guns and Cannon P. Baldeo took 3 for 34.

Albion defeated Chesney by 82 runs at Chesney.

Albion amassed 193 for 6 from 20 overs as Ari-Afrizal Kadir scored 97, Tameshwar Mangal 29 and Leon Cecil 15. Narine Deonarine took 3 for 26 from his three overs and Saif Latchana 1 for 35. In response, Chesney were restricted to 111 all out with N. Kissoon 22, Imran Khan 20 and S. Latching 17 being the principal scorers. Berbice left arm spinner Kumar Deopersaud was Albion best spinner with 3 for 16 and Kevin Umroa 2 for 24.

Veteran Imran Hussain scored 109 with 15 boundaries and 4 sixes as Jai Hind CC defeated Kildonan by 65 runs at the Jai Hind ground. Jai Hind CC scored 223 for 8 from 20 overs with Videsh Kamaladin 38 supporting Hussain. E. McDonald 2 for 30 and C. McKenzie 3 for 29 were the best bowlers for the visitors, who in reply were dismissed for 158 with C. McKenzie 21, P. Ramdihal 36 and B. Williams 23 being the principal scorers. Feaz Baksh took 4 for 6 for Jai Hind. Ramnarine Memorial defeated Tain Block 4 at Liverpool.

Ramnarine Memorial 165 for 6 in 20 overs, R. Gray 33, K. Sampson 28. Tain Block 4, 112 all out in 28 overs, J. Holder 3 for 20, J. Velloza 2 for 23 and C. Gray 2 for 21.

Fyrish defeated Whim by 29 runs at Fyrish.

Fyrish 146 for 6 in 20 overs, Yogindra Chinapen 28, Javed Mohamed 39, Saif Azeez 23. Yogindra Harrinarine 2 for 22, T. Harrinarine 3 for 36. Whim 227 all out in 20 overs, Y. Harrinarine 72 and Surendra Budhoo 16. Imran Ali 3 for 7 and Saif Azeez 3 for 12.