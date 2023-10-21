Rampersaud, Hussain score centuries in opening round

Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
BCB/Kris Jagdeo 20/20 Second Division Tournament 2023-Lower Corentyne
Kaieteur Sports – A brilliant innings from national Under 19 all-rounder Jonathan Rampersaud was the highlight of the opening round of the Berbice Cricket Board Kris Jagdeo 20/20 Second division tournament for teams in the Lower Corentyne sub area. Rampersaud struck seven massive sixes and a similar amount of boundaries in his 106 versus Kennard’s Union while the promising Ari-Afrizal Kadir scored 97 for Albion versus Chesney. Veteran Imran Hussain also scored 109 for Jai Hind in the opening round.
Scores in some of the matches played are:
Batting first, Rose Hall Town Bakewell scored 176 for 4 off their 15 overs as the match was reduced due to a late start. Matthew Pottaya scored 26 and Troy Matterson 20. The visitors in reply, reaching 135 for 6 when their overs finished with S. Seelall scored 38, T. George 30 and R. Ragnauth 33 top scoring. The best Bowler for RHT Bakewell was Romesh Bharrat with 2 for 11.
In reply, Rose Hall Town Tigers reached 162 for 6 in 16.5 overs with Joshua Ramsammy to scoring with 67 including 2 sixes and 4 boundaries. He received solid support from Lucus Arthur with an unbeaten 41 and Mahendra Charran 23. Bowling for Guns and Cannon P. Baldeo took 3 for 34.
Albion amassed 193 for 6 from 20 overs as Ari-Afrizal Kadir scored 97, Tameshwar Mangal 29 and Leon Cecil 15. Narine Deonarine took 3 for 26 from his three overs and Saif Latchana 1 for 35. In response, Chesney were restricted to 111 all out with N. Kissoon 22, Imran Khan 20 and S. Latching 17 being the principal scorers. Berbice left arm spinner Kumar Deopersaud was Albion best spinner with 3 for 16 and Kevin Umroa 2 for 24.
Ramnarine Memorial 165 for 6 in 20 overs, R. Gray 33, K. Sampson 28. Tain Block 4, 112 all out in 28 overs, J. Holder 3 for 20, J. Velloza 2 for 23 and C. Gray 2 for 21.
Fyrish 146 for 6 in 20 overs, Yogindra Chinapen 28, Javed Mohamed 39, Saif Azeez 23. Yogindra Harrinarine 2 for 22, T. Harrinarine 3 for 36. Whim 227 all out in 20 overs, Y. Harrinarine 72 and Surendra Budhoo 16. Imran Ali 3 for 7 and Saif Azeez 3 for 12.
