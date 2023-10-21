Pres. Ali announces Centre of Excellence for Agri. Studies, new CARICOM Situation Room, and Multimillion-Dollar Agri-Innovation Project

Agri-Food Investment Forum and Expo 2023…

By Kiana Wilburg

Kaieteur News – Guyana, in a groundbreaking collaboration with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), is poised to elevate agricultural education to unparalleled heights with the inception of a Centre of Excellence for Studies in Agriculture. This disclosure was made yesterday by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali during his address at the opening ceremony for the Agri-Food Investment Forum and Expo 2023 at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC).

There, Ali noted that the illustrious establishment will symbolize a beacon of innovation and enhanced educational methodologies. Together, Guyana and IICA will embark on a remarkable journey, championing a robust educational framework that seamlessly intertwines traditional agricultural wisdom with contemporary and technologically advanced teaching paradigms.

The Head of State said this development marks one of the successes of his recent trip to Costa Rica where leaders of both nations agreed that the region’s youth ought to be empowered to be part of the new development plans for the industry. Ali at this point revealed that the imminent IICA Guyana Centre of Excellence will cater for studies in the field of agriculture, focusing on innovation and resilience.

The President also spoke of another significant partnership on the horizon with IICA as he noted that it will be leading the establishment of a CARICOM situation room here that will give real time data to farmers. “It will allow evidence-based decision making and more proactive planning in terms of our crop development and crop and growing. So that is another major initiative,” he said.

President Ali also unveiled other plans for the sector as he noted that there will be a partnership between Guyana and Canada to launch a programme for 3000 youths to be trained to take up jobs across various technological fields.

Additionally, the Head of State said that a US$4.5 million Agri-Innovation Project will soon be launched in partnership with ExxonMobil and its Stabroek Block partners, Hess Corporation and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited. Ali said the project will benefit Regions five, ten and two. He said the project will allow for the creation of a business development and innovation center which will be controlled by young people, 35% of which will be women.

“We are focusing heavily on women and young people. By the time we get to 2030, the modern innovative farms that will address the issues of resilience and sustainability must be owned by young people and women. That is the direction in which we’re going,” the Head of State said.

President Ali also spoke to Guyana’s growing international appeal has he noted that next weekend, authorities will welcome officials from Africa and Europe as the African Export-Import Bank will hold its annual general meeting and investment forum in Guyana.

The Head of State said, “These things do not happen by accident. These things happen because the world is looking at us from a different lens. The world is examining not only Guyana’s opportunities but its leadership and ability to make a meaningful change in the lives of people across the world. That is why we have committed to a very important task. The task that we have committed ourselves is the position Guyana in a world, 2030 and beyond, as a global leader on climate change, food security and energy security.”

The President also spoke about the government’s intent to make massive investments digitization. He reasoned that in today’s volatile circumstances, agriculture, and more specifically, food production is no longer guesswork. “It is a precise science. It is based on the analysis of data. It is based on the timely dissemination of information and the days in which we have to rely on extension officers to go to the fields and to meet communities can no longer work…We have recognized that technology gives us the opportunity to connect the farmers directly with extension officers instantaneously,” the President said.

He also noted that part of the innovative investments government will make is to create a proactive information sharing and response platform which will be available for farmers across the country. That platform will only assist them when they need information or when they need data but they will also benefit from government’s proactive analysis of critical information to the sector.

Ali said the foregoing efforts are all critical parts of government’s plan to reduce its food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.