Pompey out of Pan Am Games

Oct 21, 2023 Sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Boxer Emmanuel Pompey did not achieve the desired outcome in his 92kg bout against Antigua and Barbuda’s Tabukuo Aska during the Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

Pompey lost yesterday’s match on points, 1-5, to his Antiguan counterpart, making him the second Guyanese boxer, after Alesha Jackman, to exit the 19th edition of the games.

Reflecting on the match, Pompey expressed, “I think I could’ve done better. I think I could’ve put out the work from training, but, everyone makes mistakes so I’ll go back to the gym and put in the work that is needed and push myself a bit more.”

Pompey believed he had a strong start against Aska but admitted that as the fight progressed, he faded in the later rounds.

Antigua and Barbuda's Tabukuo Aska (left) being declared the winner in the bout against Guyana's Emmanuel Pompey. (GOA photo)This marked his first appearance at a major event, and he remarked, “What I learnt is that I could do better, push myself a bit more. So I will train harder so I can go to the big games.”

Meanwhile, Desmond Amsterdam is scheduled to step into the ring today to face Argentina’s Gabriel Buonarrigo in the Men’s 80kg category.

Amsterdam, recognised as the Caribbean’s top middleweight, holds the distinction of being a South American Games and Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Championship bronze medallist.

The Guyana Defence Force Sergeant aims to advance to the quarter-finals of the Pan Am Games, just like Keevin Allicoc, with the ultimate goal of securing a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Guyana's Emmanuel Pompey goes on the attack against Antigua and Barbuda's Tabukuo Aska at the Pan Am Games. (GOA photo)

The 2023 Pan Am Games officially commenced last evening, and Guyana is represented by 20 athletes across various disciplines, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Swimming, Weightlifting, and Esports.

Guyana has participated in every Pan Am Games since 1959 and has accumulated a total of 18 medals, comprising two gold, four silver and 12 bronze.

Weightlifter Martin Dias (1963) and sprinter James Wren-Gilks (1975) are the only athletes to have won gold at the Pan Am Games.

However, boxing has been a consistent source of success for Guyana, accounting for seven of the 18 medals.

At the 2007 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Boxer Clive Atwell brought back Guyana’s only medal from the Pan Games.

