Murder witness kidnapped by gunmen who threaten to kill him if he testifies against suspects remanded for gold miner’s death

Kaieteur News – Gunmen traveling in a tinted white Toyota Allion with registration number PAE 8992, on Thursday kidnapped a murder witness from Robb Street, Georgetown and threatened to kill him if he testifies against suspects on remand for the shooting death of a gold miner four years ago.

The gold miner, identified as Deon Stoll, was killed around 10:00hrs on October 14, 2019 during a shootout with bandits who had pounced on him at El Dorado Trading, a gold dealing establishment located at Da Silva, Street, Newtown, Georgetown. Eight suspects were charged in connection with his death. Wayne St Hill, Shane “Demon” Morgan, Roberto Sankar, and Steve Rollox are on remand for the murder.

On Thursday, one of the witnesses in the case was attacked by two men after stepping out of a location on Robb Street. One of the men was armed with a gun while the other had a baton. The baton- wielding man dealt the witness several blows to his body before he was forced into the car.

Kaieteur News understands that the car drove off and the gunmen took the witness to a location in Sophia. The witness recalled being taken to a yard with an old unpainted wooden house.

The gunmen reportedly patted him down and assaulted him as they threatened to take his life if he proceeds to testify against a named suspect. Kaieteur News learnt too that the suspect even called the gunmen from jail and asked to speak with the witness.

The suspect reportedly told the witness that he has been searching for him a long time and threatened that he will ‘take him down’.

The kidnappers even warned the witness that they know where his daughter and family live so he needs to “keep his mouth shut”.

This is reportedly not the first time the witness was attacked. He was attacked two years ago and had fled. He returned recently but has somehow been located.

The matter has since been reported to the police and investigations are ongoing.

On October 14, Stoll had gone to conduct business at the gold dealer when the bandits attacked him.

Security videos showed that a Toyota 212, later determined to be a vehicle in which Stoll was seated, pulled into the driveway of El Dorado. Another car following closely behind pulled up and two masked men, ran out.

They converged on Stoll’s car, one to the passenger side where the businessman was seated and the other to the driver’s side.

The video showed that the driver was seen getting out the car and wrestling with one of the masked men.

One the other side, Stoll and the other bandit shot at each other.

The gunman was seen falling twice as he retorted to the getaway car that was waiting. Both he and the other bandit abandoned their attempts.

Stoll was later seen clutching his side, in the area he was shot.