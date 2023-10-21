Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car at Linden

Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old motorcyclist was on Friday killed after he crashed into a car along the Sir David Rose road, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10 commonly known as “Five Corner”.
Dead is, Keon Marvin of Lot 252 Mackenzie, Linden. Police said that Marvin met his demise around 10:45hrs.
Investigations reveal that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the road while the motorcyclist was riding in the opposite direction.
As they both approached the intersection, the driver of the car allegedly made a sudden right turn south into Washer Pond Road and ended up in the path of the motorcyclist.
Marvin could not slow down in time and crashed into the car.
“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung some distance onto the roadway, where he received bodily injuries,” police said while adding he was picked up by a passersby in an unconscious condition and taken to the Mackenzie Public Hospital Complex.
He died while receiving treatment.
The car driver is in custody assisting with investigations.
THIS IS MADNESS TO THE MAX GOING ON IN GUYANA!
