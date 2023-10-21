Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Man remanded for discharging firearm, injuring trio at West Ruimveldt

Oct 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-seven-year-old Nicholas Smith was on Friday charged with discharging a loaded firearm in public and maliciously wounding three persons when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate, Leron Daly.

Remanded: Nicholas Smith

Smith is accused of discharging a loaded firearm in the public on October 16, 2023 with the intent to maim, disfigure, or cause them grievous bodily harm.

It is alleged that at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, Smith and Rondel Reyes were engaged in a violent altercation. Smith left the scene and subsequently returned with a knife and a gun. He indiscriminately shot into a crowd that resulted in Husain Campbell and Keshawn Fraser, two bystanders, being shot.

Reyes was also wounded during the altercation with Smith.

The accused pleaded not guilty to both charges and his attorney, Stacy Goodings made an application for bail on his behalf. However, the prosecutor objected positing that the accused has a history of similar offences.

Smith was denied bail.

He is scheduled to return to court on October 30, 2023.

