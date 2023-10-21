Landlord charged with breaking into tenant’s home

Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A landlord was on Friday charged with breaking into her tenant’s house and stealing valuables valued over $600,000 and causing damage to a chair valued at $85,000.
It is alleged that on April 4, 2023, at Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, Kavita Singh broke into Nadia Simmons’s house and stole a flat-screen Samsung television valued $290,000, a microwave valued $24,000, jewelry valued $140,000 and $180,000 in cash.
It is also alleged that Singh, on the same date and at the same location, unlawfully and maliciously damaged a chair valued at $85,000.
When the accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded not guilty to both charges. In her explanation to the court, the woman said that she and her tenant were before the court for the tenant’s failure to pay rent for eight months.
After listening to the case, Magistrate Leron Daly then grated bail in the sum of $40,000
for the simple larceny charge and $20,000 for malicious damage to property charge.
The matter has been adjourned to October 27, 2023.
