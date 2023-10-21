Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Landlord charged with breaking into tenant’s home

Oct 21, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A landlord was on Friday charged with breaking into her tenant’s house and stealing valuables valued over $600,000 and causing damage to a chair valued at $85,000.

Kavita Singh

Kavita Singh

It is alleged that on April 4, 2023, at Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, Kavita Singh broke into Nadia Simmons’s house and stole a flat-screen Samsung television valued $290,000, a microwave valued $24,000, jewelry valued $140,000 and $180,000 in cash.

It is also alleged that Singh, on the same date and at the same location, unlawfully and maliciously damaged a chair valued at $85,000.

When the accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, she pleaded not guilty to both charges. In her explanation to the court, the woman said that she and her tenant were before the court for the tenant’s failure to pay rent for eight months.

After listening to the case, Magistrate Leron Daly then grated bail in the sum of $40,000

for the simple larceny charge and $20,000 for malicious damage to property charge.

The matter has been adjourned to October 27, 2023.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Dr. Glenn Lall Show – October 16, 2023

Listen to Dr. Glenn Lall Tik Tok

THIS IS MADNESS TO THE MAX GOING ON IN GUYANA!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner hits 163 as Australia beat Pakistan

Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner hits 163 as Australia beat...

Oct 21, 2023

BBC Sport – David Warner’s superb 163 inspired Australia to a 62-run victory over Pakistan as they breathed life back into their World Cup campaign. Warner shared a stand of 259 for the...
Read More
Pompey out of Pan Am Games

Pompey out of Pan Am Games

Oct 21, 2023

Familiar rivals meet, as fireworks expected today at Tarouba 

Familiar rivals meet, as fireworks expected today...

Oct 21, 2023

Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues continue tomorrow

Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First...

Oct 21, 2023

BCB and NPG Packaging and Plastics Inc launch 20/20 Cricket tournament for Upper Corentyne teams

BCB and NPG Packaging and Plastics Inc launch...

Oct 21, 2023

Semi-final passes to be booked today

Semi-final passes to be booked today

Oct 21, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]