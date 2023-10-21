How one man put an end to noise-making

Kaieteur News – People does complain about noise nuisance when people playing music too loud. But yuh does gat noise nuisance when school is dismissed and dem children finding all kinds of mischief to do when dem on their way home. De ruckus some of dem does make is enough to be classified as noise nuisance.

One time dem had a group of school children who used to walk through the street where a retired man lived. The children would beat on every rubbish bin that they saw. It created quite a din. This went on for weeks.

So the old retired man decided to take action. One afternoon he walked out to to meet the boys as they banged their way down the street.

Stopping them, he said, “You kids are a lot of fun. I used to do the same thing when I was your age. Will you do me a favor? I’ll give you each $50 each if you’ll promise to come around every day and do your thing.” The boys were more than happy and continued to bang the bins every day on their walk home.

After a week, the old man walked out and greeted the kids again. However this time, he didn’t have a smile on his face. “This recession’s really putting a big dent in my income.” he told them. “I’m going to have to cut it down to $25 a day to keep you kids banging the bins.” The kids were obviously unimpressed but they accepted the reduction in payment and continued their afternoon activities.

A few days later, the man approached them again. “Look!,” he said, “I haven’t received my retirement checks yet so I’m not going to be able to give you more than $10 to bang on the bins. Will that be okay?”

“That’s it!?” the ‘drum leader’ exclaimed. “If you think we’re going to waste our time beating these around for $10 a day, you’re nuts! No way, mister. We quit!”

And the man enjoyed peace and serenity for the rest of his days…

Talk Half! Leff Half!