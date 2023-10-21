GDF head visits border as Venezuela extends military operation

Kaieteur News – Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan, on Friday reportedly visited Eteringbang, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, as the Venezuelan military heightened its presence and extends its operations further along its border with Guyana.

Details of the Chief of Staff’s visit was not made known to the public but residents of Eteringbang told Kaieteur News that Venezuelan soldiers were noticed on Friday morning moving down river toward Carebisi with heavy artillery, which included large caliber machine guns used for land warfare.

In response reliable sources told Kaieteur News that the soldiers are going to set up two additional bases “Down River” between San Martin, a Venezuelan Akawaio Village located opposite Eteringbang and Carebisi.

Venezuela maintains that its ongoing military operation is only to eradicate illegal mining taking place within its borders and territory and has no intention of invading Guyana. Indeed, the army has been arresting a number of illegal miners and destroying their mining camps with explosives.

However, Guyanese are still concerned about the number military bases being set-up along the Cuyuni River and that the Venezuela army is moving closer and closer towards Guyanese territory down river.

Since heightening its presence along the border a number Guyanese and Brazilian nationals traversing the Cuyuni River are reportedly being harassed by Venezuelan Soldiers.

“The Venezuelan military is stopping all boats that moving in the river at Eteringbang and more down. Guyanese have no rights in the river anymore,” one angry resident said.

Another concerned resident said, “In Eteringbang we don’t have road to move only the river we use to move, what happen to our government? We need justice early before things get more serious.” A third resident said, “First was the SYNDICATOS, and now is the Venezuelan military.”

Kaieteur News reported a few days ago that a number of Guyanese and Brazilian nationals were detained while passing the Island of Ankoko located on Venezuelan Shore along the Cuyuni River in a boat.

It was alleged that they were detained for failing to have legal documentation. It is unclear if they have been released but eyewitnesses recalled that they were packed into a truck and taken to Tumeremo, a Venezuelan town located some three hours away from Anacoco.

Following their detention, two other Guyanese miners were arrested by the Venezuelan Military while passing by in their boat.

Their gold, boats, and outboard engines were taken away. Kaieteur News learnt one of the detainees had in his possession almost one kilogram of gold. One of the Guyanese businessman was identified is Gary Vieira and he was reportedly detained for four days.

Sources told this newspaper that soldiers argued that one of the men was involved in contraband while the other had Venezuelan gold.

Legal representation was sought to defend one of the men but Kaieteur News understands that both of the men were released with their boats and engines. It is unclear, however, if their gold was returned.

Other residents said that the Venezuelan military is accusing them of smuggling Venezuelan fuel.

As a result of the multiple detentions taking place, Eteringbang is quickly coming to a grinding halt because residents are afraid of being detained if they travel in the river.

Meanwhile, the Guyanese Government earlier this week issued a statement indicating that it is paying keen attention as Venezuela ramps up military activities near the border.

In the statement issued on Wednesday evening, the government said that it has taken careful note of the various social media posts which have reported the mobilisation of increase personnel and execution of military exercises by Venezuelan troops in close vicinity of the borders.

“The government wishes to advise that every piece of information is taken seriously and is being examined in detail. The Guyana Defence Force has also been reviewing these reports,” the release added.

To this end, the government said the Venezuelan Ambassador was called in by the Ministry of Foreign and International Cooperation for an explanation. According to the statement, the government said that Ambassador claimed the mobilisation of troops near the border is geared towards curbing illegal mining operations.

“Nevertheless, the statement added that “the Government of Guyana remains on guard and shared the increased military activities by Venezuelan taking place on its borders with CARICOM Heads and other international partners.”

The government’s statement follows on the heels of contentions raised by members of civil society and the political Opposition. In a release issued on Monday, A Partnership For National Unity (APNU)’s Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amanza Walton-Desir said the critical issues of the border controversy and the escalating Venezuelan migrant crisis demand our immediate attention.

She noted that these matters have clear implications for Guyana’s national security, stability, and international relations and it therefore is essential that “we address these challenges with the diligence and vigilance that this state of affairs warrants.”

She added, “It is important therefore, Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation convene an urgent meeting of the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations to brief Members on the developments with regards to the border controversy case before the International Court of Justice as well and the ongoing Venezuelan migrant crisis,” Walton-Desir, the Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs said.