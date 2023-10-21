Fun filled Gymkhana fixed for tomorrow at Rising Sun Turf Club

Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2023 Sports
Free entry and parking to venue as Jumbo Jet give back to fans
Kaieteur Sports – The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee has decided to give back to the thousands of supporters who made Guyana Cup & President Cup a grand success. Tomorrow, Sunday, the Rising Sun Turf Club will be transformed into a day of horseracing and non-stop competition which includes softball cricket and football.
Fans will be entertained further as the novelty events are expected to be a major crowd pleaser and fans take attempts at the greasy pole, bag race, lime and spoon race and horse kart racing. The six over softball and football tournament is expected to attract a large turnout especially with $100,000 in prize money apiece on offer in both competitions.
Parking and admission to the event will be absolutely free, all entries to the races and vending will also be free.
This fun filled day of excitement will commence at 9:00am and is set to conclude at 8:00pm. Horse owners have the opportunity to enter their horses in these races to monitor their rigorous training routines and the results in preparation for the larger signature races.
Races that have already been attracting huge attention are the 2 year old 2 furlong with a $200,000 purse, L Class 3 furlong with a $150,000 prize and the J Class 4 furlong with $300,000 in cash on offer. The other races would also cater for the remaining classes.
The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee is encouraging all fans to come out and enjoy a great day of entertainment as they says a big thank you to fans who have supported them in their signature events with a ‘free co’ day at Rising Sun Turf Club geared for their enjoyment.
