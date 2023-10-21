Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues continue tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – As the 2023 Farfan and Mendes/Woodpecker Products First Division Hockey Leagues enter the third week of competition, the National Stadium in Providence is set to host more thrilling action tomorrow, Sunday with four exciting matches penciled for day’s proceedings. In a simultaneous display of skill and determination, the Men’s and Women’s leagues see the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Hockey teams establishing themselves as the dominant forces in the tournament, leading the points table in both categories.

Under the expert guidance of National Coach Philip Fernandes, GCC has consistently showcased their prowess on the hockey field. The GCC Men’s Hockey team has reigned supreme in the local hockey scene for the past two decades. They have captured the 2023 Bounty/Antonio’s Hockey Championship title, earlier in the year. Simultaneously, the Women’s team has made impressive strides in the region, with noteworthy achievements in 2019; securing a remarkable double victory in the Girls Under-16 and Under-21 divisions of the prestigious Paragon Indoor Hockey Championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a recent interview, Coach Fernandes attributed his team’s success to discipline and goal-setting. He pointed out how, in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Men’s team’s consistent triumphs led to complacency and a decline in training commitment, affecting their performance and opening doors for other clubs. GCC has since worked diligently to reverse this trend and return to their winning ways.

Regarding the Women’s Hockey team, Coach Fernandes credited their remarkable growth to unwavering discipline and goal-setting. He highlighted their resurgence from a humble position in the early 2000s, attributing their rise to dedication, rigorous training, and fierce competition for spots on the team.

Looking ahead, four thrilling matches are scheduled for tomorrow. In the Woodpecker Products Women’s League, GBTI GCC will take on YMCA Old Fort, while Woodpecker Hikers face off against Saints. In the Farfan and Mendes Men’s League, Saints will battle YMCA Old Fort, followed by a clash between Pepsi Hikers and Bounty GCC.