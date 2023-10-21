Latest update October 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Familiar rivals meet, as fireworks expected today at Tarouba 

Oct 21, 2023 Sports

CWI CG United Super50 Cup 

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Trinidad & Tobago Red Force

Kaieteur Sports – Different format, familiar foes with same intentions meet today as the Guyana Harpy Eagles play the home team, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in what should be a mouth-watering Day/night clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

The rivalry continues as the Trinidadians prepare to host their most notable foes, Guyana, this time with the Red Force owing the home field advantage. Familiarity arises yet again as these teams, slightly tweaked but with essentially the same face met not too long ago in this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Guyana Amazon Warriors won the title for the first time but the history between the two sides regardless of format or tournament, runs deeps as rivals square off, this time for the 50-Over title.

Their last match was a taste of what could be one of the most formidable batting attacks, as Red Force opener Kjorn Ottley opened his account with 134 not out.

With Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Terrance Hinds and Joshua DaSilva all in good touch coming off their win in the last game, the middle-order will be the target for the Eagles bowlers today.

Harpy Eagles fast-bowlers Romario Shepherd and Nial Smith seemed to have found their rhythm as they shared 5 wickets between them in their thrilling win last game.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles will be looking to go 2 up today against their arch rivals Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. 

Sherfane Rutherford was aggressive with the bat but his pace will be an X-factor should he bowl. Spinners Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair will be a handful given their recent form in the CPL and the domestic games back in Guyana.

Guyana Captain Veerasammy Permaul remains the most successful bowler in the region and his 10 overs will be crucial against the veteran Trinidad core of batsmen.

More will need to come however from the Guyanese batsmen who toiled in their last game. Vice-Captain Tevin Imlach was the main scorer along with Sinclair in the last match, both scoring 41.

With West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel leading the way, Red Force will rely further on the likes of premier spinners Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein, who will have 20 important overs to bowl.

Yannick Cariah had 4 wickets against the Volcanoes, the same team who Guyana narrowly overcame, while Jayden Seales and Mohammed make the Trinis more of a bowl threat.

Shimron Hetmyer, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kevlon Anderson, Chandrapaul Hemraj will need to set to tone for Guyana with the bat, as Shepherd and Rutherford already found some pinch-hitting form during the last outing.

Leewards Islands Volcanoes will play the West Indies Academy today as part of Saturday’s double header.

