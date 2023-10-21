Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner hits 163 as Australia beat Pakistan

BBC Sport – David Warner’s superb 163 inspired Australia to a 62-run victory over Pakistan as they breathed life back into their World Cup campaign.

Warner shared a stand of 259 for the first wicket with Mitchell Marsh, who made 121, before Pakistan fought back.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took 5-54 to help limit the Aussies to 367-9.

Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Abdullah Shafique (64) gave Pakistan a start but when Mohammad Rizwan departed for 46 to Adam Zampa, Australia closed out the game.

Pakistan had already chased a World Cup record total of 345 against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament, but fell short of repeating the feat here.

In a World Cup in which there has been a dearth of close encounters, this match at least threatened to go to the wire before Pakistan’s batting crumpled.

An opening stand of 134 from Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq provided a platform, only for both men to fall to the medium pace of Marcus Stoinis (2-40).

Australia skipper Pat Cummins redeemed himself for an earlier drop with a fine catch to get rid of counterpart Babar Azam (18) before Rizwan’s dismissal, trapped plumb in front to the impressive Zampa, effectively signalled the end of the match as a contest.

Warner and Marsh had earlier batted with the kind of zest hitherto absent from Australia’s performances in the tournament thus far.

There were a couple of blemishes on Warner’s knock as was dropped twice on 10 and 105, but he and Marsh made hay in favourable batting conditions.

Australia’s victory lifted them above England and up to fourth in the table, level on points with Pakistan but ahead of them on net run-rate.

Openers star but Aussie batting doubts remain

Australia were bowled out for 199 and 177 in defeats to India and South Africa, and nervously chased down 210 against Sri Lanka, in their opening three matches of what had been an underwhelming start to the tournament for the five-time winners.

When Marsh deposited the first ball he faced in the match from Afridi back over his head into the stands for six, it showed an intent to break the shackles of those tame efforts.

Marsh’s long levers allowed him to access areas down the ground and through the covers. His style dovetailed superbly with the pugnacious Warner, all waspish cuts and wristy flicks, as Pakistan’s attack struggled to find consistent lengths.

One six from Warner was especially eye-catching, as he hit the roof of the of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with an audacious paddled flick, down on on knee, off Haris Rauf. It was measured at 98 metres – the second-biggest six of the tournament.

The pair reached their hundreds in consecutive deliveries from Mohammad Nawaz – Warner off 85 balls and Marsh reaching the milestone at exactly a run a ball.

Such a monumental first-wicket partnership – a run away from equalling Australia’s highest-ever stand for any wicket at a World Cup – laid an incredible base for Australia.

Yet it was followed by a tepid effort from their middle-order batters, the minds of who seemed scrambled on how to best approach the task at the back end of the innings as they lost six wickets for 38 runs.

Stoinis (21) and Josh Inglis (13) were the only other players to make double figures as Glenn Maxwell (0), Steve Smith (7) and Marnus Labuschagne (8) floundered.

A total in excess of 400 beckoned for Australia but they fell well short of that and instead left question marks over the balance and form of their batting unit.

Scores: Australia 367-9 (50 overs): Warner 163 (124), Marsh 121 (108); Afridi 5-54

Pakistan 305 (45.3 overs): Imam-ul-Haq 70 (71), Shafique 64 (61); Zampa 4-53

Result: Australia won by 62 runs.