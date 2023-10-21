Chinese contractors in bid for construction of Brickdam Police Station

Kaieteur News – China-owned firm, Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Co. Limited, the company that recently rebuilt the St. Roses High School, is among four contractors who submitted US$ millions in bids to design and reconstruct the Brickdam Police Station.

At a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was revealed that the firms vying for the project are Adam’s Project Management & Construction Limited which bid US$55 million, Shandong Hi-Speed Dejian Group Co. Limited which bid US$36 million, Nabi Construction which bid US$29 million, and R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Co. in joint venture with Quingjian Group Co. which bid US$30 million.

Kaieteur News had reported that on October 2, 2021 a devastating fire flattened the Brickdam Police Station, along with two vehicles and a business place close by. According to reports, the fire reportedly began around 11:06hrs in the upper part of an eastern building and spread to several other buildings in the compound.

Immediate investigations led to the root of the fire, which was found to be caused by arson. A prisoner, who was arrested earlier for robbery under arms, confessed to the crime.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn at an event in December that year, had said that several discussions were held with stakeholders, along with engineers on the rebuilding of the Brickdam Police Station. He disclosed that the government intends to construct an 11-storey building to replace the police station.

Following that, some $400M was allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs in the 2022 budget for the construction of the new complex.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Design and build proposal for the reconstruction of the Brickdam Police Station.

